New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For a few minutes Wednesday afternoon, it appeared as if the New York Mets were about to add their biggest name to their ever-growing list of players on the disabled list.

Fortunately for the Mets, right-hander Matt Harvey -- who caused a stir Wednesday by leaving the clubhouse in street clothes around 4 p.m. -- was diagnosed with a only left ankle sprain during a visit with doctors. He remains in line to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the New York Yankees.

“I just talked to him less than five minutes ago,” Mets manager Terry Collins said after New York won its 10th straight game with a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. “Told him that we’d be more than happy to pass him on this (rotation turn) if he wanted to. And he gave me the -- I don’t even know what you would call (it) -- look. He’ll be out there Saturday.”

Harvey said he has felt pain in the ankle since he hurt it shagging fly balls during spring training. He said Wednesday night he wasn’t initially concerned about it but that the injury didn’t get any better during his first three starts -- his first major league appearances since he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2013.

“The natural workload has made it a little more sore,” said Harvey, who told the team about the injury Monday. “We’re still good to go for Saturday. I just kind of wanted to know why I wasn’t getting better and what was going on.”

Losing Harvey would have been another blow for the red-hot Mets, who are 12-3 despite losing third baseman David Wright for at least three weeks to a hamstring strain, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud for at least a month with a broken finger and left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins for at least six weeks due to a broken arm.

Wright, d‘Arnaud and Blevins all were hurt during the 10-game homestand that concludes Thursday, but at least Harvey dodged a scare.

“I don’t think it’s kept him from pitching well,” Collins said of Harvey, who is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA. “I think he’ll be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-3

STREAK: Won 10

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-0, 3.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to become baseball’s first four-game winner Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon won for the third time in as many starts Friday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-1. This is the fourth time Colon won his first three starts in a season. The 41-year-old Colon has never won his first four starts of a season. Colon is 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in seven career starts against the Braves. He earned the victory the last time he opposed the Braves on April 12, when he allowed three runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win.

--RHP Matt Harvey was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain Wednesday afternoon but is still expected to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the New York Yankees. Harvey said he sprained his ankle shagging fly balls during spring training. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets didn’t know about the injury until Harvey visited the trainer’s room following his most recent start Sunday. Harvey, who missed last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, is 3-0 with a 3.50 ERA in three starts.

--C Anthony Recker was diagnosed Wednesday with a bone spur in the back of his right elbow. Recker said he has had mild inflammation in the elbow but that he is available to play. The Mets said Recker may undergo surgery to remove the spur following the season. Recker, who did not appear in Wednesday’s game, is hitless in three at-bats this season.

--C Dan Rohlfing was acquired by the Mets from the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. Rohlfing will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, which needed a catcher after Kevin Plawecki was promoted to the Mets on Monday to replace injured starter Travis d‘Arnaud. Rohlfing, 26, has been on the disabled list all season. He has a .243 career minor league average with 11 homers and 168 RBIs in 501 games since being selected by the Twins in the 14th round of the 2007 draft.

--SS Wilmer Flores continued his hot hitting Wednesday, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Each of Flores’ run-scoring hits tied the game for the Mets. After going without a homer or RBI in his first eight games, Flores has three homers and seven RBIs over his past five games, a stretch in which he hit .421 (8-of-19) to raise his overall average to .273.

--RHP Vic Black said Wednesday that he didn’t think he would need surgery for a neck herniation he sustained during a minor league rehab assignment. Black, who began the season on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, will be re-evaluated early next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is fun. It’s unbelievable. Coming to the ballpark every day -- just a great feeling when you walk in the doors. It’s just fun. There’s no other word to describe it.” -- 1B Lucas Duda, after the Mets beat the Braves 3-2 Wednesday for their 10th consecutive win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Matt Harvey (left ankle sprain) is expected to make his next start April 25. He visited a doctor April 22 for an injury that he said he sustained while shagging fly balls during spring training.

--C Anthony Recker (bone chip in right elbow) did not play April 20-22. was examined April 22 and said he could play through the injury, which is causing inflammation. He may need surgery following the season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He will be re-evaluated around April 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.