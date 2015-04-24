New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With neither the New York Mets nor the New York Yankees pegged as sure-fire contenders and the six games between the two teams split up into two series four months apart, the 19th edition of the Subway Series between the cross-town rivals was expected to be the least anticipated one yet.

However, with the Mets red hot and the Yankees surging, there will be plenty of buzz accompanying the teams when they open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The Mets tied a team record Thursday by winning their 11th consecutive game, beating the Atlanta Braves 6-3 at Citi Field. The Yankees, meanwhile, edged the Detroit Tigers 2-1 for their sixth win in seven games.

The Mets are already 4 1/2 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East, while the Yankees moved into a three-way tie for first place in the AL East after Thursday’s action. This will be the first time the Mets and Yankees meet with both teams in first place.

Add into the equation a pair of enticing pitching matchups -- Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will oppose Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda on Friday before Mets right-hander Matt Harvey takes the hill against Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia on Saturday -- and baseball is going to challenge hockey and basketball for the back pages and top segments in the local newscasts in New York. The New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Brooklyn Nets will play postseason games this weekend.

“When you’re playing in the greatest sports town in America, there’s a lot of room,” Mets manager Terry Collins aid. “Should be a great weekend. The Yankees are playing great. We’re playing good, It should be a lot of fun.”

It should also give the Mets, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2006, a taste of what the big stage is like, as well as present them with the challenge of maintaining the focus and patience that has defined the winning streak.

The Mets own the National League’s second-highest on-base percentage (.331) after drawing eight walks off Braves pitchers Thursday.

“Our young guys are in for something they’ve never experienced before,” Collins said. “So they’ve got to learn from it. But that can’t change the way they go about things. That can’t change the way they’re playing the game right now. Still got to do the little things to win. Still got to pitch like what we’re doing right now. Should be a fun weekend.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-3

STREAK: Won 11

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 2-1, 0.93 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-0, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his scoreless-innings streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. DeGrom has thrown 18 1/3 straight scoreless innings since giving up a two-run homer to Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman in the first inning of his first start on April 8. It is the longest scoreless streak by a Mets pitcher since RHP R.A. Dickey authored a franchise-record 32 2/3-inning streak in 2012. In the Yankees, deGrom will be opposing the team against whom he began his Rookie of the Year charge last May 15, when he took the loss in his major league debut after allowing just one run over seven innings in a 1-0 defeat at Citi Field.

--RHP Bartolo Colon joined some pretty select company Thursday when he pitched through a blister on his right middle finger and became just the fourth 40-something pitcher in the last 80 years to win his first four starts of a season. He allowed three runs in six innings during the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Braves. Colon, who said the injury didn’t bother him because it only flared up when he threw his rare off-speed pitches, allowed seven hits and walked none while striking out five. He also ended his afternoon in entertaining fashion by chasing down Braves C A.J. Pierzynski for an unassisted pickoff to finish the sixth. Colon, 41, joins three 300-game winners -- Phil Niekro (age 45, 1984), Nolan Ryan (age 43, 1990) and Roger Clemens (age 41, 2004) -- as pitchers 40 years of age or older to win their first four starts. Only Clemens (seven) won more than four starts. Colon, who is the first four-game winner in the majors, has a 2.77 ERA and has 23 strikeouts one walk over 26 innings.

--2B Daniel Murphy broke out of a slump Thursday, when he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Mets to their 11th consecutive win, a 6-3 victory over the Braves. Murphy opened and closed the Mets’ scoring with a three-run double in the first and an RBI single in the seventh. He entered Thursday hitting just .156 (5-for-32) in the first nine games of the homestand. He is now hitting .170 overall this year with a homer and nine RBIs.

--1B Lucas Duda continued his impressive April on Thursday afternoon, when he reached base in all four plate appearances of the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Braves. Duda walked and came around to score in the first, walked again in the third and fifth and singled in the seventh. The three walks tied a career high for Duda, who last walked three times in a game Sept. 5 at Cincinnati. Duda leads the Mets in batting average (.351), slugging percentage (.526), on-base percentage (.439) and doubles (seven) and is tied for second in RBIs (nine).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like in each ballgame, no matter what happens, I feel like somebody’s going to come through, and it’s a really cool feeling to have. We’re just playing really good baseball right now. Each day you feel like it’s going to be someone different.” -- 2B Daniel Murphy, after the Mets tied the franchise record with their 11th consecutive win Thursday, a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bartolo Colon (blister on right middle finger) pitched with the blister April 23. He is expected to make his next start.

--RHP Matt Harvey (left ankle sprain) is expected to make his next start April 25. He visited a doctor April 22 for an injury that he said he sustained while shagging fly balls during spring training.

--C Anthony Recker (bone chip in right elbow) did not play April 20-22. was examined April 22 and said he could play through the injury, which is causing inflammation. He started April 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He will be re-evaluated around April 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.