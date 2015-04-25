New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On the same day that general manager Brian Cashman was given a contract extension following a second straight season out of the playoffs for the New York Yankees, hitting coach Kevin Long was out of a job.

Long’s unemployment did not last long and he did not have to change cities. On Oct. 23, the Mets hired him to help improve an offense that had been among the game’s worst in recent seasons.

A year ago, Long was the fall guy for the Yankees having the third-worst offense in the American League. Now he is getting the praise from his new boss for the Mets’ sizzling start.

“One of the things that Kevin has done is he’s able to hold these guys accountable for what they work at,” manager Terry Collins said before Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Yankees. “So when they’re doing certain drills or they’re talking about a certain phase of the offensive side of the game and then when the game starts and they don’t do what they’re been working on, he approaches them: ‘Hey look, you need to apply what we’re working on.’ And for the most part we’re seeing success because guys are trying. It’s in-game stuff.”

While the players following Long’s teachings might explain an offense that before Friday had scored the second-most runs in the National League and produced the second-highest on-base percentage, the in-game adjustments are what Collins believes has led to his team batting a combined .300 (62-for-207) in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 3-0, 3.50 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-3, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will make his second career start against the Yankees Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium and it will occur despite a small ankle issue. He tested the ankle Thursday and manager Terry Collins said there was no way Harvey would miss the start: “A little tape is not going to keep him from pitching the way he can pitch,” Collins said. Harvey’s first career start against the Yankees was May 28, 2013 at Citi Field when he allowed one run and six hits in 8 1/3 innings and did not get a decision. Harvey also had 10 strikeouts in that game and is one of five starters in Mets history to have a double-digit strikeout game against the Yankees. Harvey is also trying to join RHP Bartolo Colon as the team’s second four-game winner. Harvey improved to 3-0 in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. That gave him a 7-0 record with a 2.12 ERA in nine career starts in April.

--RHP Bobby Parnell will be shut down for at least five days and possibly a week after team doctor David Altchek examined him for forearm soreness. Parnell struggled in his second rehab outing for Class A St. Lucie and his fastball velocity ranged between 89 and 92. Parnell had Tommy John surgery on his elbow April 8 and when he returns, manager Terry Collins said he will not be the closer due to the emergence of RHP Jeurys Familia.

--RHP Jacob deGrom had the worst start of his brief career. Besides allowing a home run for the first time in 18 1/3 innings, he gave up three home runs and eight hits. While the hits were not a career high, the home runs equaled a career high (also May 21, 2014 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) and all three came on fastballs that stayed over the middle of the plate.

--LHP Jon Niese will pitch Sunday but on Friday was ejected by plate umpire Doug Eddings during the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes. It was Niese’s first career ejection and the first one of a Mets starting pitcher for arguing balls and strikes since RHP Gary Gentry by Shag Crawford May 15, 1971.

--RHP Hansel Robles made his major league debut with two on and nobody out in the seventh inning Friday. He gave up an infield hit to 3B Alex Rodriguez, retired 1B Mark Teixeira, struck out C Brian McCann on a high fastball and fanned RF Carlos Beltran with an off-speed pitch that impressed manager Terry Collins. “You make a pitch like that, it tells you you’re not afraid,” Collins said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t make the pitches he usually makes and he got hurt for it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, of RHP Jacob deGrom, who tied a career worst by allowing six runs (five on home runs) and eight hits in five innings of Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14 but on April 24, general manager Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five-to-seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (blister on right middle finger) pitched with the blister April 23. He is expected to make his next start.

--RHP Matt Harvey (left ankle sprain) is expected to make his next start April 25. He visited a doctor April 22 for an injury that he said he sustained while shagging fly balls during spring training.

--C Anthony Recker (bone chip in right elbow) did not play April 20-22. was examined April 22 and said he could play through the injury, which is causing inflammation. He started April 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He will be re-evaluated around April 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. The Mets hope Wright can return in late April or early May.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.