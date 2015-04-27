New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Third baseman David Wright is eligible to be activated from the disabled list Thursday, and while the Mets do not think that’s likely, they believe that their captain could return shortly.

That means they have a decision to make on Eric Campbell for the second time this year.

The first one was at the end of spring training when Campbell was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas when the Mets wanted to begin the season with eight relievers. The second one will come when Wright is activated, but based on what the Mets have seen from Campbell so far, it seems likely that he will stick around as a reserve player.

During his first opportunity at being an everyday player, Campbell has batted .235 with one home run and five RBIs while also producing a .384 on-base percentage and reaching base in his first 10 games before Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

“I think certainly Eric has learned what he’s got to do and he knows what he’s got to do,” manager Terry Collins said.

That means adjusting to what scouting reports say. Campbell’s first eight games this year will be against National League East opponents and other than a two-game home series with the Baltimore Orioles on May 5-6, the Mets do not play a team outside the division until visiting the Chicago Cubs on May 12.

“I look at guys who I consider pure baseball players, they’re not gifted in one phase of the game but they know how to play it,” Collins said. “They do a lot of little things to win games. They run the bases well. They don’t kick the ball around and they put the ball in play and I think they make adjustments because that’s what they had to do their entire life to play here.”

Besides helping the Mets win games, Campbell is being rewarded for not sulking after being demoted. Before replacing Wright, Campbell was hitting .500 (11-of-20) with two home runs and six RBIs in six games for Las Vegas.

“I think if you had to go through what Eric Campbell went through to get here, certainly he had to be disappointed because he showed us last year that he can play at this level. I think you just take it (as) ‘hey, I got to go fight my way back again.’ Here’s a guy who’s never been considered a major league prospect. He’s a big guy, he doesn’t have a lot of power. He doesn’t stereotype out as a corner (infielder) guy yet all he’s ever done in the minor leagues is put up offensive numbers and he’s been on teams that win.”

All the praise that Collins heaped on Campbell is a change from when he first entered the organization as an eighth-round pick out of Boston College in 2008. Collins did not get his first glimpse until joining the Mets as the minor league field coordinator in 2010.

That year, Campbell batted .306 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs on three levels. In 2011, Campbell slipped to .247 with Double-A Binghamton, but over the next two years he batted .297 and .314, respectively, and before making his major league debut last May, Campbell batted .355 with Las Vegas.

“When you saw him years ago, he was a guy that was pretty much a singles hitter,” Collins said. “Once in a while he’d hit a ball in the gap but he didn’t really hit home runs. He still hasn’t but he’s become a very, very good hitter.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 5.60 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 1-1 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee is the only Mets starter without a win and will try to change that when he opposes the Marlins for the second time this season on Monday. Gee faced the Marlins April 16 at Citi Field and did not get a decision after allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Gee followed that up with his longest start of the season in getting a no-decision in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Atlanta when he allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. That start gave him 49 straight that lasted at least five innings and is tied with Al Leiter for the second longest in team history. If Gee pitches at least five innings Monday, he will tie Dwight Gooden for the team record that was set Sept. 30, 1987-June 19, 1989. Gee is 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA in seven career starts against the Marlins.

--3B David Wright (hamstring) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday and while that doesn’t seem likely, he could be activated a few days after that. Before Sunday’s game, manager Terry Collins said Wright would begin baseball activities this week consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging.

--LHP Jon Niese allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits over five innings Sunday. That ended a streak of seven straight starts that Niese had not allowed more than two earned runs.

--RF Curtis Granderson opened Sunday’s game with his first home run of the season and first home run since Sept. 26 against Houston Astros RHP Brad Peacock. It also was his 29th career leadoff home run and first since Aug. 22 at Dodger Stadium.

--SS Wilmer Flores was hit in his left ankle in the ninth inning and limped to first base. After consulting with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez, Flores stayed in the game.

--INF Brooks Conrad signed a minor league contract with the Mets and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas. Conrad appeared in 13 games for the San Diego Padres last season and was signed because the Mets lack infielders at the upper levels of the minor league system. That is because INF Danny Muno is in the minors and INFs T.J. Rivera and Gavin Cecchini are injured at Double-A Binghamton. Conrad is most well-known for making three errors for the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the San Francisco Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are going to be nights (like this). In a game like this you can’t make those mistakes. It’s just a bad night for us.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after Sunday’s loss to the Yankees in which LHP Jon Niese allowed six runs in five innings and the Mets were charged with four errors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Wilmer Flores (left ankle) was hurt in the April 26 game but after consulting with manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez, he stayed in the game.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. Before the April 26 game, Collins said that on April 27 Wright would start baseball activities consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging. Wright is eligible to be activated on April 30 but the Mets said he could return a few days after that.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14 but on April 24, general manager Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five-to-seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Matt Harvey (left ankle sprain) is expected to make his next start April 25. He visited a doctor April 22 for an injury that he said he sustained while shagging fly balls during spring training.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He will be re-evaluated around April 27.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/1B John Mayberry Jr.