New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Dillon Gee and Daniel Murphy don’t have the greatest job security at the moment.

Monday night, however, certainly helped.

Gee, a career-long starter, began spring training ticketed for long relief due to the Mets’ pitching depth. However, when Zack Wheeler was lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery, Gee was returned to the rotation.

Still, he entered Monday with a 0-1 record and a 5.60 ERA. Rumors circulated that he was soon to be returned to the bullpen or traded.

The Mets fed those rumors by bringing up highly touted rookie Rafael Montero, who will make his first start of the season Tuesday.

Gee’s sterling performance Monday -- 7 2/3 innings, six hits, no walks and one run in New York’s 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins -- may change the Mets’ thinking in terms of their rotation going forward.

It remains to be seen how well Montero does Tuesday, but Gee couldn’t have been much better. He threw 70 pitches, 57 of them for strikes. He threw 24 first-pitch strikes to 29 batters and did not allow an extra-base hit. At one point, he retired 14 in a row.

Murphy’s case is different. He is the second baseman of the moment, but he is a free agent after the season, and the Mets have a likely replacement in rookie Dilson Herrera waiting in the minors.

Making matters worse for Murphy, 30, is the fact that he started this season in a slump. He was hitting just .145 as of Sunday morning.

Then things started to change. Hitting coach Kevin Long got Murphy to stand closer to the plate, giving him more coverage -- and the plan is working.

Murphy hit the ball hard Sunday, collecting two doubles, and he added a three-run homer Monday to beat the Marlins in the ninth. His batting average is currently .174, a far cry from his career average of .287.

The red-hot Mets, who have won 13 of 15 games and lead the Atlanta Braves by 4 1/2 games in the NL East, could not be happier for Murphy and Gee.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-1, 4.15 ERA) at Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rafael Montero will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday so he can make his first big-league start of the season. Montero was used in relief early in the season (0-1, 4.15 ERA) but was sent back down so he could return to his normal role as a starter. What happens next depends on what Montero does Tuesday at Miami. If he bombs, Montero, 24, will be sent back down to Triple-A to continue to refine his craft. However, if he pitches well, the Mets have a tougher decision. They can continue to go with six starters, which would protect RHP Matt Harvey, just back from Tommy John surgery, from getting too many innings. Or, the Mets could move RHP Dillon Gee to long relief, which was supposed to be his role this year before RHP Zack Wheeler had Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Dillon Gee got a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday night, allowing one run in eight innings in his best performance of the season. Gee pitched seven scoreless innings -- he needed just 59 pitches and allowed three singles and no walks in that span -- before giving up a run in the eighth. Gee threw 24 first-pitch strikes to 29 batters. Of his 70 pitches, 57 were strikes.

--3B David Wright, who is out with a hamstring injury, is expected to come off the disabled list soon, perhaps as early as this weekend. Wright, 32, was off to a solid start, hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games before getting hurt. The Mets’ team captain also has yet to make an error this season.

--C Kevin Plawecki, who made his big league debut on April 21, is making a favorable impression since being promoted from Triple-A. That includes a screaming line-drive home run Saturday -- his big-league long ball, and at Yankee Stadium no less. Plawecki, the Mets’ first-round pick in 2012, was brought up when starter Travis d‘Arnaud broke his right hand, sidelining him for several weeks. When d‘Arnaud returns, Plawecki probably goes back down to the minors so he can play every day. However, it would come as no surprise if Plawecki is back to stay soon.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was ‘Murph-licious.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on 2B Daniel Murphy, who hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Mets to a 3-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. Before the April 26 game, Collins said that Wright would start baseball activities April 27 consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging. Wright might be able to return during the first weekend of May.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14 but on April 24, general manager Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five-to-seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.