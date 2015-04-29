New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda may not be able to match the breakout home run (30) and RBI (92) numbers he put up last year.

But he may not need to in order for the Mets to succeed.

That’s because as good as Duda was last year, he has always had holes in his game. Yes, the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder has always had awesome raw power, but he hit for a low average overall (career .251 batting average, including .254 last year), and he struggled mightily vs. left-handers.

Before this season, Duda had a .212 batting average in his career against left-handers, and he had a -.610 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. This season, in his first 18 at-bats vs. lefties, he had a .444 batting average and a 1,135 OPS.

That’s not just improvement -- that’s monumental change.

Granted, it’s a small sample size, but it’s clear that Duda has worked hard to solve his deficiencies.

Before this season, the talk was that the Mets would use right-handed hitter Michael Cuddyer, normally the left fielder, at first base against tough left-handers, benching Duda.

No one mentions that anymore.

There’s no way the Mets want Duda out of the lineup. He has just two homers so far, but he is not forcing the issue. He is not swinging at many bad pitches.

Instead, he’s taking his walks and crushing the good pitches he does see.

That explains his .311 batting average, his .405 on-base percentage and his .920 OPS. All three of those stats project as career-bests.

With David Wright on the disabled list until at least Saturday, Duda is clearly the key hitter in the first-place Mets’ lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 4-0, 2.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-3, 7.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon starts the series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday. Since turning 40, Colon is 37-19. That includes 18 victories for Oakland in 2013, leading the Mets with 15 wins last season and his current 4-0 start. Colon’s fastball doesn’t tick over 90 mph, but the 42-year-old is a master at moving the ball in and out. He throws mostly fastballs -- 83 percent of the time last year, leading the majors -- but will change speeds when he needs to with a quick-biting slider and a changeup. In 26 innings, Colon has 23 strikeouts and just one walk.

--RHP Rafael Montero was charged with three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday but deserved a better fate. He was scoreless through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth when Dee Gordon singled and advanced to second on an error by right fielder Curtis Granderson. That opened the floodgates to a three-run inning, including one that scored on a wild pitch after Montero had left the game. Even so, it was a promising start for Montero, a rookie who is likely headed back down to Triple A after this start. The Mets just wanted an extra day of rest for their established starting pitchers. But, make no mistake, Montero will be back in the majors soon.

--RHP Bobby Parnell, who had Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014, was shut down recently due to forearm fatigue. But Parnell expects to resume throwing on Thursday. Parnell’s fastball has been as high as 95 mph during his rehab ... but as low as 89 mph. That’s when the decision was made to shut him down for four days. Parnell is confident his velocity will return quickly.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard came back from food poisoning that caused him to miss a start on Friday and pitched a two-hit shutout in Triple-A on Monday, striking out nine in a game shortened to seven innings. Syndergaard, the No. 11-ranked prospect in baseball according to mlb.com, did not walk a batter, throwing 83 pitches, 62 of them for strikes. And he did all of this in the light air of Las Vegas, a known hitter’s park This was the best start yet for Syndergaard, 22, who is a 6-6, 240-pounder. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts this season, striking out 16 in 14 innings and walking six. Expect him up in the majors at some point this season.

--LHP Jack Leathersich, 24, was called up after Tuesday night’s game. Leathersich, a fifth-round pick of the Mets in 2011 out of Massachusetts Lowell, is a reliever who has yet to pitch in the big leagues. He had a 2.52 ERA in Triple-A Las Vegas this season, working as a set-up reliever. He has 154 minor league appearances since 2011, all of them in relief, and has a 3.39 ERA and seven saves. The Mets are hoping he can get lefty hitters out, primarily.

--INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. Muno, 26, went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts in four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The middle of their lineup is pretty good. I know (Stanton) is real good. We wanted to go away and see if (Stanton) would chase.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, when asked if he considered walking Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot and before the April 21 game, manager Terry Collins said Wright had started some exercises. Before the April 26 game, Collins said that Wright would start baseball activities April 27 consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He pitched in minor league exhibition games March 29 and March 31. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14 but on April 24, general manager Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five-to-seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

RHP Rafael Montero

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Jack Leathersich

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.