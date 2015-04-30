New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- After tying a franchise record by winning 11 games in a row, the New York Mets have lost two straight series -- at the New York Yankees and at the Miami Marlins.

What’s wrong?

The easy answer is that Mets aren’t as good as they were during that win streak or during their start, which still has them comfortably in first place in the National League East.

New York, though, has played some sloppy baseball in losing four of six in these past two series. They’ve made physical errors a plenty, and they have also forgotten how many outs there were while running the bases.

Mets manager Terry Collins is guilty of mistakes as well -- case in point was his insistence on pitching to Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton in key spots in this series.

Next up is a very big four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals. The Mets should like their chances because they have Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom pitching in that series.

In fact, the Mets’ starting pitching is their saving grace.

But make no mistake: The Mets have to start playing cleaner baseball, and they have to get some of their injured players back.

As for the latter issue, third baseman and team captain David Wright should return by Monday, and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud should return in a couple of weeks.

The bullpen could soon get the return of the hard-throwing duo of Bobby Parnell and Vic Black, although both have had setbacks lately.

Two more relievers -- lefty Jerry Blevins (injury) and former closer Jenrry Mejia (suspension) -- should return by midseason.

If the Mets can get those players back and avoid further injury/suspension issues, they should be in the thick of the NL East race all season.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 1-2, 4.88 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom 2-2, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom takes the mound on Thursday, when the Mets open an interesting four-game series against the visiting Nationals. The Nationals were the pre-season World Series favorites but are under .500. The Mets were viewed as a below-.500 team entering the season but currently lead the National League in wins. Into that backdrop comes deGrom, the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year who is off to an excellent start. By rights, deGrom has pitched better than his 2-2 record -- as evidenced by his 2.96 ERA. DeGrom had an 18 1/3-innings scoreless streak snapped earlier this season and is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against Washington.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (4-1) took the loss on Wednesday against the Marlins. Colon who was trying to become the first Mets pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 2006 to go 5-0 in his first five starts in a season. Colon allowed nine hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings but extended his streak of not allowing a walk to 26 2/3 innings.

--LF Michael Cuddyer, who entered Wednesday hitting just .233, showed signs of snapping out of his slump. He blasted a long home run to left in his first at-bat and then hit fly outs to the warning track in right and center in his next two times at the plate. Even with the two outs, it was an impressive display of all-fields hitting. Cuddyer finished 2-for-4 and raised his batting average to .247.

--2B Daniel Murphy, who was hitting .145 as recently as Saturday, continues to battle back from his horrible start. Murphy is now batting .208 after getting a single on Wednesday. He has nine RBIs over his past seven games. Expect him to continue to improve. After all, he is a career .287 hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hit the ball hard my first three at-bats.” -- Mets LF Michael Cuddyer, who blasted a long home run in his first at-bat and then hit fly outs to the warning track in right and center in his next two times at the plate in a loss to Miami on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He was due to start baseball activities, consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging, in late April.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Jack Leathersich

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.