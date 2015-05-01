New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Manager Terry Collins was asked Thursday afternoon if the New York Mets might now be feeling the effects of all the injuries they absorbed during the season’s first two weeks, when third baseman David Wright, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and left-handed pitcher Jerry Blevins all landed on the disabled list.

It is a valid question. The Mets, who enjoyed an 11-game winning streak from April 12-23, have lost five of seven following an 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday night at Citi Field.

However, here is a more probing and troublesome query for Collins: Are the Mets already being dragged down by their middle-infield defense?

The poor range and questionable instincts of shortstop Wilmer Flores cost the Mets as many as five runs Thursday night, when he booted a potential double-play grounder to jumpstart a three-run fourth inning by the Nationals and failed to reach to two playable RBI singles in Washington’s two-run sixth.

The error was the third for Flores in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The Mets are 1-4 this season when Flores commits an error.

Flores’ mishaps came just hours after Collins defended Flores and his similarly maligned double-play partner, second baseman Daniel Murphy.

“All we ever ask (of) them and what we’ve seen is, hey, look, when the ball’s hit to you, catch it and get an out,” Collins said. “We (don‘t) ask them to be those quick shortstops, second base guys with huge range. They’re there because they’re offensive guys and they handle their position well.”

Not so much, says at least one metric. Flores, whom the Mets once thought would grow out of a middle-infield position, entered Wednesday ranked 14th out of 15th qualifying National League shortstops in range factor. Murphy, a converted corner infielder/outfielder, ranked 10th in range factor among the NL’s 11 qualifiers at second base.

Even so, the Mets have gone too far -- and have too much invested in the duo -- to turn back now. Murphy is making $8 million this year, his final season before free agency. The cost-conscious Mets, meanwhile, passed on numerous veteran options during the winter to hand the job to Flores, who doesn’t turn 24 until August.

”When we decided he was going to be the shortstop, you realize there might be a couple of rough spots,“ Collins said Thursday night. ”But we realize the minute we jerk him out of the lineup and throw him on the bench because he’s not good enough to play shortstop, you might as well just put him someplace else because those days are over of playing shortstop.

“I think you have to be a little bit patient and continue to tell Wilmer, ‘Listen, you’ve just got to slow down, relax, and make the plays.'”

On Thursday, that was easier said than done.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-2, 1.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 4-0, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to become the National League’s first five-game winner when he takes the mound Friday night against the Washington Nationals in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Harvey won for the fourth time in as many starts last Saturday, when he came within an out of his second career complete game after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven in the Mets’ 8-2 victory over the New York Yankees. With a victory Friday, Harvey would become the first Mets pitcher to win his first five starts in a season since Pedro Martinez in 2006. Harvey is 2-1 with an 0.82 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals. He earned a win April 9, when, in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2013, Harvey spun six shutout innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Wednesday. Montero was hurt Tuesday, when he allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a spot start for the Mets. He was initially optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas following the game, but was sent for an MRI after complaining of tightness in his shoulder. The minor league option ultimately was rescinded. GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday he was confident Montero isn’t seriously hurt. Montero, who began the season in the Mets’ bullpen before being sent to Las Vegas to get stretched out as a starter, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five big league games.

--2B Dilson Herrera will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Friday’s game against the Nationals. Herrera, 21, is off to a blazing start at Las Vegas (.370 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 20 games), and he may play every day at second base until 3B David Wright returns from the disabled list next week. If Herrera plays second, 2B Daniel Murphy likely would shift to third base. Herrera made his major league debut with the Mets last season, when he hit .220 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 59 at-bats as the youngest player in the majors.

--RHP Jacob deGrom lost his second consecutive start Thursday night, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 8-2. DeGrom retired the first nine batters he faced but gave up three runs -- one earned -- in the fourth, when SS Wilmer Flores booted a potential double-play ball. In the sixth, the Nationals parlayed four hits off deGrom into two more runs. DeGrom has given up 11 runs (nine earned) over 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA soared from 0.93 to 3.34.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got off to such a good start, certainly the last seven games have been disappointing. Obviously, we have to go back to doing what we did when we were playing well. One of them is not walking guys, and the other is catching the ball.” -- Manager Terry Collins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He was due to start baseball activities, consisting of fielding ground balls and jogging, in late April.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

LHP Jack Leathersich

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.