New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins continued to support Wilmer Flores on Friday afternoon, when he said there is no timetable for the shortstop to prove he can handle the defensive demands of the position.

But while Flores remains entrenched at shortstop, his struggles Thursday proved, in a roundabout way, that the Mets’ patience is not limitless.

The Mets fortified their middle infield defense and bolstered their lineup Friday afternoon by recalling second baseman Dilson Herrera from Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera started at second base and usual second baseman Daniel Murphy started at third base Friday night, when New York snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

That arrangement will remain in place until David Wright, the Mets’ captain and starting third baseman, recovers from a right hamstring strain that has him on the 15-day disabled list. Wright was expected to return next week, but Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson both hinted Friday that Wright will remain on the shelf longer than anticipated.

“One thing that we continue to learn about any hamstrings is they always seem to take longer than you think,” Collins said.

Collins said he hopes the gains the Mets will experience in the field with Herrera -- viewed as a plus-defender -- at second and with Murphy, a lifetime .287 hitter, at third base will help New York regain the red-hot form it enjoyed for much of April, when they went 15-8 despite finishing the month with five losses in the final seven games.

“Right now, where we’re sitting, we had a great month of April,” Collins said. “Our object is to be seven over in the month of May. And that means we’ve got to start now.”

Replacing Eric Campbell, who hit just .204 in 15 starts in place of Wright, with Murphy should address an offense that averaged 3.57 runs per game in the final seven games of April, down from an average of 5.18 runs per game during an 11-game winning streak from April 12-23.

Putting Herrera at second instead of the range-challenged Murphy could also lessen the load on Flores, whose miscues cost the Mets dearly in Thursday’s 8-2 loss to the Nationals.

In the fourth inning, Flores’ misplay of a potential double play ball by Washington third baseman Yunel Escobar resulted in the Nationals scoring three runs, only one of which was earned.

Flores didn’t commit any errors in the sixth inning Thursday, but his inability to get to a pair of grounders hit behind second base by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and catcher Wilson Ramos resulted in a pair of RBI hits for the two Nationals.

“(Thursday) night cost us,” Collins said. “But if this kid’s going to be a big league player, he’s got to be able to get through some of these times. Therefore, the leash has got to be long.”

But it’s not endless. The Mets, who suffered six straight losing seasons, believe they can contend this year. The infield shuffle Friday -- which Collins admitted they wouldn’t have executed this early a year or two ago -- was one way of expressing higher expectations without impacting Flores, who committed another error Friday (his fourth in his last five games) and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

“I don’t think there’s any question -- I think we would have rode it out early in the season until we got David back, continued to let things work themselves out in the middle of the infield until you say ‘Look, we really have to make a move here,'” Collins said.

For Flores, that time hasn’t arrived. Yet.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 1-2, 5.01 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 2-1, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Niese took the loss on Sunday, when he allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the New York Yankees, 6-4. He allowed just five runs (three earned) over his first three starts, a stretch of 18 innings. In 10 career starts against the Nationals, Niese is 3-3 with a 3.41 ERA. Niese took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals last Sept. 14, when he gave up two runs over seven innings as the Mets fell, 3-0.

--2B Dilson Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, when he went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in the Mets’ 4-0 win. Herrera is expected to play every day at second base, with usual 2B Daniel Murphy switching to third base, until 3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) comes off the disabled list. Wright was expected to return sometime next week but both manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson hinted Friday Wright will not return as quickly as anticipated. Herrera, 21, earned the promotion after hitting .370 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 20 games at Las Vegas.

--LHP Jack Leathersich was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas onn Friday afternoon. Leathersich, who was sent to Las Vegas to make room for 2B Dilson Herrera on the big league roster, threw a scoreless inning over two appearances this week. It was the first trip to the majors for Leathersich, who returns to a 2.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in seven innings at Las Vegas.

--3B David Wright (strained right hamstring) won’t return to the Mets as soon as the team had hoped. Wright has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 15 and the Mets anticipated he’d return May 8, when the Mets begin a seven-game road trip. But general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Wright hasn’t begun baseball activities yet and has been limited to strengthening exercises for the hamstring. Alderson said the promotion of 2B Dilson Herrera, and the shifting of IF Daniel Murphy from second base to third base, was an acknowledgment that Wright’s return is not imminent. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games.

--INF Daniel Murphy made his first start of the season at third base on Friday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Nationals. Murphy, who is normally the Mets’ second baseman, is expected to play third base until 3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) returns to the lineup. The Mets initially thought Wright would come off the disabled list next week, but manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson each hinted Friday Wright will remain on the shelf longer than anticipated. Murphy played 16 games at third base while Wright was injured last season and has played 45 games there as a big leaguer. He is hitting .212 with two homers and a team-high 17 RBIs.

--INF Eric Campbell has lost his starting job. Campbell started 15 straight games from April 15 -- the day 3B David Wright went on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring -- through April 30, but he hit just .204 with one homer and five RBIs in 61 at-bats. He was just 4-for-28 in his last eight games. Campbell will be replaced at third base by 2B Daniel Murphy, whose old spot will be occupied by prospect Dilson Herrera, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I didn’t have that great of stuff, so for me, it was really mixing things up and letting the defense take care of most of the work.” -- Mets RHP Matt Harvey, after a win over Washington on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He had not yet resumed baseball activities as of May 1.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.