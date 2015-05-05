New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The good news for the New York Mets is they’ve lost only one game on their division lead over the last 10 days. The bad news is that’s the good news.

The Mets continued eroding the margin for error they built for themselves in April by dropping another 1-0 game to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Sunday, It was the second straight 1-0 loss for the Mets against the Nationals and New York’s seventh loss in its last 10 games since a team record-tying 11-game winning streak from April 12-23.

Despite the skid, the Mets still lead the NL East by 3 1/2 games over the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. Their lead was 4 1/2 games on April 23.

“We’re fine,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We have a 3 1/2-game lead.”

Still, the lead certainly seems more precarious given the fast-charging nature of the Nationals -- fourth-place Washington cut its deficit in half, from eight games to four games, over the last six days -- and with the way the Mets have seemingly forgot how to hit.

New York scored three runs or more 10 times during its winning streak but has scored three runs or less seven times in the last 10 games. Of the 26 hits the Mets had against the Nationals, 19 were singles.

The Mets left 25 runners on base in the four-game series, including two in scoring position in the eighth on Sunday, when first baseman Lucas Duda and left fielder Michael Cuddyer struck out to end the only serious threat of the game.

“We ran into two guys the last two days (left-hander Gio Gonzalez on Saturday and right-hander Doug Fister on Sunday) that pitched really, really well, kept the balls off the barrel, and we didn’t help ourselves,” Cuddyer said. “We weren’t able to get the big hit. Last week we’re getting the big hit. That’s just baseball.”

Perhaps an uncommonly restful week ahead will help revive the Mets, who are off Monday and Thursday -- before and after a two-game series against Baltimore. New York had just two off-days in the season’s first four weeks.

“The off-day is coming at a good time,” Cuddyer said. “Everybody can get recharged, refreshed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-2, 12.18 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 4-1, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to join his teammate, RHP Matt Harvey, in the five-win club when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field. Colon suffered his first loss of the season in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up four runs on nine hits while walking none and striking out two over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 7-3. It was the first non-quality start of the season for Colon, who has struck out 25 while walking just one over his first 32 2/3 innings. Colon is 12-8 with a 3.25 ERA in 27 career appearances (26 starts) against the Orioles. He last opposed the Orioles on April 28, 2013, when Colon didn’t factor into the decision after allowing five runs over six innings in the Oakland Athletics’ 9-8 win.

--SS Wilmer Flores received a second straight day off Sunday, when the Mets fell to the Nationals, 1-0. Manager Terry Collins is hoping the extended rest -- the Mets are off on Monday -- will help Flores clear his head following struggles both in the field and at the plate. Flores committed his fourth error in his last five games -- and his seventh of the season -- Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Nationals. He is hitting .240 with three homers and eight RBIs this season.

--RHP Dillon Gee set a unique Mets record Sunday, when he threw at least five innings for the 51st straight start as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 1-0. Gee, whose streak dates back to May 19, 2013, took the loss after allowing one run on six hits and five walks while striking out five in five-plus innings. He breaks a record previously held by Dwight Gooden, who threw at least five innings in 50 consecutive starts from Sept. 30, 1987 through June 19, 1989. Gee is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts this season.

--CF Juan Lagares remained the only Mets player wielding a hot bat Sunday, when he recorded his third straight multi-hit game in a 1-0 loss to the Nationals. Lagares went 2-for-3 Sunday, the second consecutive day in which he was the lone Mets player with two hits, and finished 7-for-15 in the four-game series against the Nationals. He has a hit in all 14 of the Mets’ home games, the longest stretch to open a season in team history. He is hitting .377 (20-of-53) at Citi Field and a team-high .324 overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not getting big hits, that’s for sure.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Nationals earned their second straight 1-0 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He had not yet resumed baseball activities as of May 1.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.