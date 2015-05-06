New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There is not a whole lot New York Mets manager Terry Collins can do to shake up one of the most anemic lineups in the league. However, for one day, at least, the Mets had enough to win a game.

The Mets snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak in an 11-pitch, fourth-inning flurry Tuesday night, when New York scored three runs and hung on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Citi Field.

First baseman Lucas Duda doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a single by Daniel Murphy. Shortstop Wilmer Flores followed with a double, and both Murphy and Flores scored on a double by catcher Kevin Plawecki.

It was not much, but it was the equivalent of an oasis in the desert for the run-starved Mets, who entered Tuesday eighth in the National League in runs, 11th in batting average and 14th in slugging percentage.

“As far as changing the lineup, we don’t have a slew of options,” Collins said before the game. “We put this lineup together before spring training and during spring training, and we thought (it) was going to get the job done. And when we went through that stretch, we did get the job done.”

That stretch was a team-record-tying, 11-game winning streak from April 12-23. However, the Mets lost two valuable players during that streak when third baseman David Wright went down with a right hamstring strain on April 14 and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud broke his right pinky finger on April 19.

Those injuries magnified the lack of depth the Mets have behind their everyday players. Plawecki has hit well (.250 with six RBIs) in d‘Arnaud’s spot, but infielder Eric Campbell batted just .200 in 15 starts following Wright’s injury and was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Mets are trying to get by with usual second baseman Daniel Murphy manning the hot corner and rookie Dilson Herrera playing second base until Wright comes back, which may happen next week.

“I like the lineup,” Collins said. “I like the lineup we wrote today. I think it’s the best one we’ve got right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-1, 1.59 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 2-3, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field. DeGrom lost his second straight start in his most recent outing last Thursday, when he gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 8-2. He has allowed 11 runs (nine earned) over 10 1/3 innings in his past two starts, during which his ERA soared from 0.93 to 3.34. DeGrom has never faced the Orioles.

--C Johnny Monell had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Monell, who is the third catcher on the Mets’ big league roster, earned the promotion by hitting .397 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 17 games for Las Vegas. This is the second trip to the majors for Monell, who had one hit in eight at-bats for the San Francisco Giants in 2013.

--INF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, when the Mets promoted C Johnny Monell to replace him on the active roster. Campbell was recalled from Las Vegas on April 15, the same day 3B David Wright went on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain. He started at third base in the first 15 games following Wright’s injury but hit just .204 with one homer and five RBIs before losing his job when the Mets shifted 2B Daniel Murphy to third base on Friday. Campbell went hitless in his lone pinch-hitting appearance since to drop his average to .200. At Las Vegas, Campbell was hitting .550 with two homers and six RBIs in 20 at-bats.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain) may be ready to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon that Wright, who was injured April 14 and placed on the 15-day disabled list the next day, felt as good Tuesday as he has since he was hurt. Wright is scheduled to ramp up his baseball activities the next three days before the Mets decide if he is ready to play in minor league games. Wright hit .333 with one homer and four RBI in 33 at-bats before landing on the DL.

--RHP Bobby Parnell is expected to throw a side session in New York prior to the Mets’ series finale against the Orioles on Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon that Parnell feels good and that he wants to throw in front of the Mets’ staff before embarking on a rehab assignment. Parnell, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2014, began a rehab assignment April 14 but pitched just three times before developing a sore forearm.

--RHP Logan Verrett was returned to the Mets on Monday by the Texas Rangers and subsequently outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Verrett was selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2011 draft but was chosen by the Orioles in last December’s Rule 5 draft. The Rangers claimed Verrett off waivers on April 2. He went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four relief appearances for Texas before being designated for assignment on April 24.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for C Johnny Monell. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got great command with all of his pitches. When he can do that, it makes for a fun time back there.” -- C Kevin Plawecki, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who threw 7 2/3 strong innings Tuesday night to lead the Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he could begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30. He is expected to throw a bullpen session at Citi Field on May 6.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.