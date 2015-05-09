New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Mets ace Matt Harvey has set the bar very high in his brief major league career, and on Friday night he failed to clear it.

Harvey, on the short end of a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, tasted defeat for the first time in six starts this season. It was, in fact, his first loss since Aug. 24, 2013, as he missed last season following elbow surgery.

Harvey, seeking to become the fourth Met to win his first six starts in a season (and the first since Frank Viola in 1990), also lost for the first time in six career decisions against the Phillies. He allowed three runs on six hits in six innings, while striking out a season-low four and walking one.

“He did all right,” manager Terry Collins said. “They certainly didn’t knock him around. We’ve got to score more runs. He pitched fine.”

Harvey didn’t necessarily agree.

“We needed zeroes,” he said, “and I didn’t do that.”

He was pitching for the first time since last Friday, when he beat Washington, a result of the Mets having Monday and Thursday off this week.

“It’s different, but we’ve all been going through it,” he said. “You just have to deal with it.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese 2-2, 2.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 3-2, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese, Saturday’s starter, lost a 1-0 game to Washington in his last start, giving up one run on nine hits over seven innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts, dating back to Sept. 8, 2014. He is 9-6 with a 2.92 ERA in 20 career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the disabled list with a mild groin strain. Gee, 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA this season, will be replaced in the rotation Sunday by RHP Bartolo Colon.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Friday, and make his major league debut on Tuesday, when the Mets face the Chicago Cubs on the road. Syndergaard, Baseball America’s No. 11 prospect heading into 2015, was 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings in the minors. He walked eight.

--3B Daniel Murphy went 1-for-3 and reached base twice Friday against the Phillies. While he is hitting just .214 this season -- 73 below his career average -- he is batting .283 over his last 14 games, after hitting .140 in his first 15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did all right. They certainly didn’t knock him around. We’ve got to score more runs. He pitched fine.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Matt Harvey, who yielded three runs over six innings on Friday while picking up his first loss of the season.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (groin strain) was placed on the disabled list on May 8. His place in the rotation Sunday will be taken by RHP Bartolo Colon.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he could begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright is now is experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.