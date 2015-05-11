New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Of the first 31 games in the New York Mets’ 2015 season, 26 of them were against National League East rivals.

And, after finishing off a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with a 7-4 win, the Mets are sitting in first place in the division, 3 1/2 games up on the Washington Nationals.

But it’s not so much that they’re winning the NL East at this point in the season -- it’s that they’re winning, period. Coming off a 79-83 season and without making any big additions (besides the return of starter Matt Harvey from injury), it was unclear how much better

After that Mother’s Day victory, they’re on pace for 101 wins.

“I think it’s a good first step,” manager Terry Collins said. “We got off to a big start, and that was what we really needed to do to show everybody that listens, we’re not just talking, we can play the game right.”

Pitching has been the main cause for the Mets’ strong play, with Harvey (5-1, 2.72 ERA) and 41-year-old Bartolo Colon (6-1, 3.30 ERA) leading the way. If the bats start coming around, like they did by knocking 14 hits in that series finale against Philadelphia, this team could be really dangerous.

Now it’s time to see how the Mets stack up against the rest of the National League, and if they are a real contender to take home a pennant for the first time since 2000.

The next three months feature just 12 games against divisional foes, as the Mets continue a stretch of 20 games in 20 days starting with a trip to Chicago to face the Cubs. Then come visits from Milwaukee and St. Louis before a trip at Pittsburgh and then a return visit from the Phillies.

“There’s no easy weeks, there’s no pushovers, you’ve got to go grind it out, night after night,” Collins said. “That’s what makes this game so good and yet so tough, because not a lot of people can do it every single night.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-3, 2.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 2-2, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon picked up his major-league-leading sixth win of the season, improving to 6-1 with a 3.30 ERA as the Mets beat the Phillies 7-4 on Sunday. The 41-year-old, in his second season with the Mets, wasn’t at his best, giving up four runs on eight hits in six-plus innings, but his offense gave him the backing he needed to pick up the victory. “You can’t say enough about him,” manager Terry Collins said. “This guy, at his age...if you look around baseball and if you’re a pitcher, you’ve got to look at this guy”

--RHP Jacob deGrom, Monday’s starter, bounced back from bad back-to-back starts in his last outing, going seven innings and allowing just one run against Baltimore to even his record at 3-3 and lower his ERA to 2.95. Prior to that, the 2014 Rookie of the Year had given up 11 runs (nine earned) in 10 1/3 innings in combined starts against the Yankees and Nationals. Those rough outings came after he had given up just two runs in his first three starts (19 1/3 innings) to start the year.

--3B Daniel Murphy had a big game against the Phillies on Sunday, going 3-for-5 as part of the Mets’ season-high 14 hits in the 7-4 win. That extended his hitting streak to three games and raised his average to .232, as he’s hitting .340 (17-of-50) over the last 13 games. “It was great to see Dan get started and if that kick-starts him, that’s certainly something we’ve got to have,” manager Terry Collins said. “Because he’s a big piece of our offense and if he starts swinging the bat, I think it’s going to be a different look.”

--2B Ruben Tejada got his second start in a row on Sunday and took advantage, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored in the win over the Phillies. He’s up to hitting .233 on the season and is 4-for-12 (.333) over his last four games. Manager Terry Collins said he would be playing in one of the three games in Chicago, but wasn’t sure which one yet. “I don’t know how many times I’ve got to tell everybody, this guy is a good player,” he said. “He think he’s got a lot of talent, and when he puts his mind to it, we see what we saw the last couple of games.”

--RHP Noah Syndergaard was officially called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. He was 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA at Las Vegas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t say enough about him. This guy, at his age...if you look around baseball and if you’re a pitcher, you’ve got to look at this guy.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Bartolo Colon, who turns 42 this month and picked up his sixth win of the season Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (groin strain) was placed on the disabled list on May 8.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright is now is experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Noah Syndergaard

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.