New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- This will be no off-Broadway tryout for Noah Syndergaard.

Tuesday’s major league debut is the real deal and well-earned by the New York Mets right-hander.

“I think he’s ready,” said Mets manager Terry Collins on Monday. “This isn’t just a gift to see if he can pitch here. He earned a right to be here.”

Syndergaard, a 22-year-old Texan, joined the Mets last Saturday to take the spot of Dillon Gee in the rotation. Gee is on the 15-day disabled list with a mild right groin strain.

“I‘m excited to see this kid pitch because I‘m a fan, but first and foremost I‘m the manager of this team and I think he’s good enough to win here or else he would not be out there,” Collins said.

Syndergard was 3-0 and 1.82 ERA this season at Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s had 99 career minor league appearances, 89 as a starter.

“We know what he can do, we’ve seen him pitch in spring training and we know what kind of stuff he possesses,” Collins said. “Now how can he use it? How can he use it to get big-league hitters out?”

He’s the third Mets pitcher to debut against the Cubs at Wrigley field after Jason Isringhausen (1995) and Tim Leary (1981).

While it’s a first time out for Syndergaard, Collins knows the Cubs have an idea what to expect.

“They are going to have a report on him,” Collins said. “It’s like anything else, anytime you haven’t faced somebody the reports give you a little bit of an idea, but you’ve got to get into the batter’s box and see it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, MLB debut) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-3, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom (3-4) suffered his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs on five hits while walking a season-high four and striking out five in five innings of work. He gave up two home runs in the first inning, the second time that’s happened the season. “When he had to make a pitch he didn’t make it, he couldn’t make it,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It starts with that. You can talk secondary pitch all you want, you’ve got to locate your fastball and that’s what made him so good last year.”

--1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored thanks to his third home run of the season. The sixth-inning solo shot to center helped cut the Mets deficit to 4-2. Duda has now hit safely in his last three games (4-for-10) against the Cubs.

--SS Wilmer Flores (1-for-3) combined with 1B Lucas Duda for back-to-back homers in the sixth with his fourth round-tripper of the season. It was the second time this season the Mets have hit consecutive homers in an inning. David Wright and John Mayberry Jr. did it on April 10 at Atlanta.

--CF Juan Lagares made his second start leading off in place of Curtis Granderson, who has appeared in 28 of 32 games. “He’s hitting almost .400 against left-handed pitchers and when you (are) facing Jon Lester, you better get guys who can handle left-handers at the top of that lineup who can get some action going,” said Mets manager Terry Collins.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard makes his major league debut on Tuesday after posting a 3-0 record with a 1.82 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Las Vegas. Syndergaard, selected by Toronto in the 2010 first-year player draft, was acquired by the Mets in a trade in December 2012. He’s made 99 career minor league appearances, including 89 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When he had to make a pitch, he didn’t make it, he couldn’t make it. It starts with that. You can talk secondary pitch all you want. You’ve got to locate your fastball, and that’s what made him so good last year.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on RHP Jacob deGrom, who suffered his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs in five innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (groin strain) was placed on the disabled list on May 8.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright is now is experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in a splint until mid-May, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Noah Syndergaard

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.