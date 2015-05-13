New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- New York Mets outfielder Juan Lagares sat out Tuesday’s game with the Cubs and could miss Wednesday as a minor injury suffered a week ago continued to bother him.

“He has a small, slight strain probably somewhere underneath his armpit, probably caused by the diving catch he made in New York last week,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s been bothered by it for a week and now it’s starting to flare up.”

Lagares suffered the injury on May 5 against the Orioles in the top of the fifth when he made a diving catch and tumbled, briefly appearing to touch his rib cage in pain.

He stayed in that game after an on-field examination.

But Lagares, who was batting .276 with a home run and 13 RBIs in 32 games, has struggled at the plate in the past week. He was 2-for-25 (.080) in his last six games.

Collins said an MRI on Tuesday showed no breaks, blood clots or any trauma and that Lagares has medication and is performing some rehab work.

”It’s just been bothering him, it bothers him to throw a little bit, it hurts him to run,“ Collins said. ”I wouldn’t be surprised if it hurts him worse swinging than he admits to.

“If one or two days means that he’ll be okay, then we’ll give him that.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 2.72 ERA) at Cubs (Jason Hammel, 3-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-1) became the sixth Met to make his major league debut this season as he worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits while walking four and striking out six on Tuesday. “I thought he threw the ball well and obviously he has good stuff,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “He came up here bound and determined to show everybody he belongs here and I think he did that.” Syndergaard was called up last Saturday after going 3-0 in five games with Triple-A Las Vegas. He was the first Mets pitcher to make a major league debut at Wrigley Field since Jason Isringhausen on May 17, 1995.

--RF Curtis Granderson was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Granderson has two home runs, four RBIs and four walks in his last six games. His base-on-balls total is ranked among the top five in the National League.

--RHP Erik Goeddel has not allowed a run in his 11 outings this season, spanning 8 1/3 innings. Goeddel has thrown 13 1/3 scoreless innings dating back to Sept. 11, 2014. He’s had opponents hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Matt Harvey (5-1, 2.72 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season on Wednesday. He’s had a decision in all six starts to date, including the loss in the Mets’ 3-1 setback to Philadelphia on May 8. He’s only the third pitcher to get off to 5-0 starts in multiple seasons and the first since Pedro Martinez in 2006. Harvey earned the win in his only previous start against the Cubs, a 3-2 Mets win on May 17, 2013 at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I was really nervous up until I walked the steps of this dugout and started warming up. But from the first pitch on, I felt really good out there.” -- RHP Noah Syndergaard, who made his major league debut Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He is due to be re-examined in mid-May.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.