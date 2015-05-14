New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Noah Syndergaard was encouraged to take “mental snapshots” of his surroundings as he made his major league debut earlier this week at Wrigley Field.

But the New York Mets right-hander also took away memories of a largely effective and sometimes spectacular first effort until giving up three runs in the sixth inning as the Cubs went on to beat the Mets 6-1 in the second game of a four-game set.

“He came up here bound and determined to show everybody he belongs here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “And I think he did that.”

The grades were positive after the 22-year-old Texan threw 103 pitches and hit speeds as high at 98 mph while recording six strikeouts and walking four.

“He’s good as advertised,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Great pitcher’s body. Great stuff. The thing I liked about him is he’s a pitcher, too. He’s just not out there throwing. I was impressed.”

He also made some history on several counts.

Syndergaard became the sixth Met to make his major league debut this year and was the first Mets starting pitcher to make his major league debut at Wrigley Field since Jason Isringhausen on July 17, 1995

He also became the third pitcher over the last 100 years to make his major league debut in a non-designated hitter spot and not bat in the No. 9 position in the order. He was slotted No. 8. The A’s Jack Urban (1957) and Pirates’ Yoslan Herrera (2008) were the others, as determined by the Elias Sports Bureau.

And with right-hander Dillon Gee on the disabled list retroactive to May 4 with a groin injury, it appears that Syndergaard will stick for at least one more start and possible more before Gee is scheduled to come off the list around May 19.

Syndergaard is scheduled to make his Citi Field debut when the Mets close a three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-2, 1.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-2, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey worked seven shutout innings on Wednesday, allowing just three hits while striking out nine and walking just two. Still he came away with no decision as the Cubs claimed a 2-1 victory. “It’s always hard to lose a tough game like that, especially when you’ve had the outing that you get,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “Matt picked a great game and we’re just not giving any of our guys any room to wiggle. He was outstanding.”

--RHP Noah Syndergaard’s debut performance on Tuesday also came with historic distinction as a batter. He became only the third pitcher over the last 100 years to make his first big league appearance in a non-designated hitter game and not hit in the No. 9 spot. The A’s Jack Urban (1957) and Pirates’ Yoslan Herrera (2008) were the others.

--RHP Jeurys Familia entered Wednesday with 13 saves, tied for the most in the majors with the Yankees’ Andrew Miller. But he had a tough finish on Tuesday as he entered in the bottom of the ninth with bases loaded of Cubs and walked left fielder Chris Coghlan to force in pinch runner Matt Szczur with the game-winning run. Still, Familia is 13-for-13 in save chances, tied for fourth longest streak in team history to start a season. Armando Benitez converted his first 24 save opportunities for the Mets in 2001.

--3B Daniel Murphy has seen his average rise to .244 by midweek after hitting 9-for-23 (.391) on the current road trip. He batted .198 (16-of-81) with 14 RBIs in 23 April games. He went 2-for-3 on Wednesday and had a walk and stolen base. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

--LHP Jonathon Niese (3-2, 1.95 ERA) brings the Mets’ lowest ERA into Thursday’s series finale. He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in five starts entering his seventh appearance of the seasons. He’s 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs, including 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always hard to lose a tough game like that, especially when you’ve had the outing that you get. Matt pitched a great game, and we’re just not giving any of our guys any room to wiggle. He was outstanding.” -- New York manager Terry Collins, after losing to the Cubs on a walk-off walk on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He is due to be re-examined in mid-May.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Buddy Carlyle

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.