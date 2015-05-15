New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Medical woes continue to pile up for the New York Mets.

Late Wednesday night, right-hander Buddy Carlyle was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12 with back spasms.

Carlyle sustained the back injury in Monday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

New York now has 12 players on the disabled list including two (right-hander Zack Wheeler and left-hander Josh Edgin) out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The news was better for outfielder Juan Lagares, who sat out Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs with a sore ribcage.

No disabled list trip will be necessary for him.

“He’s gonna be in there tomorrow,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday before New York’s 6-5 loss to Chicago. “Will it be 100 percent? Probably not, but it’ll be a heck of a lot more improved.”

To replace Carlyle, the Mets called up left-hander Jack Leathersich from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Thursday’s game.

It is Leathersich’s second stint with the club. He made his major league debut April 29 against the Miami Marlins, getting one out, and he recorded two outs the next day against the Washington Nationals. On Thursday, he pitched to one batter, left fielder Chris Coghlan, and issued an eighth-inning walk. Leathersich has yet to be charged with a run.

“The only way they’re gonna get better is to be used,” Collins said. “He’s here to face some lefties, and he’s gonna face lefties.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 2-4, 7.03) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-1, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (3-3) was sailing along until a troublesome fifth inning as the Cubs scored four runs to force a 5-5 tie. “Just nothing went right -- it was kind of a mixture between everything -- bad walk, bad pitches. It’s unfortunate. The offense did a great job, got us a lead, and it was unfortunate that I gave it up.” Niese allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.

--C Anthony Recker had a mixed day, going 2-for-4 with two home runs that helped the Mets to a quick lead. He also had a passed ball late in the game that allowed the Cubs to score a go-ahead run. “It just got away from me -- slider that ran up and away and I didn’t get the good part of the glove on it,” he said.

--LHP Jake Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas for the second time this season prior to Thursday’s game. He faced one batter and issued a walk in the eighth inning. Leathersich also pitched for the Mets from April 29-May 1 and threw one scoreless inning in two games. He didn’t have a decision while posting a 1.59 ERA.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to back spasms retroactive to May 12. He was 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in 11 games this season, all in relief. Carlyle worked one-third of an inning Monday against the Cubs.

--RHP Bartolo Colon (6-1) leads the major leagues in victories heading into his Friday start against the Brewers. He is coming off a six-inning effort against Philadelphia on May 10 in which he struck out six, walked none and allowed four runs on eight hits. His 40 1/3-inning streak without issuing a walk is the second longest in franchise history behind Bret Saberhagen’s 47 2/3-inning run in 1994.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some days you get beat and you tip your hat, and other days you make enough mistakes to lose games. Those are the ones that get you.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets blew a 5-1 lead in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He is due to be re-examined in mid-May.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.