New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins had a firm message prior to Friday’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We’re going to be fine,” Collins said. “We’ve just got to make sure we don’t panic, we don’t get down. Let other people panic. We’re fine.”

No, the Mets are not fine. And if it’s not panic time following their fifth straight defeat -- a listless 7-0 loss to the Brewers at Citi Field that dropped New York to 20-16 this year, including 7-13 since the end of its 11-game winning streak on April 23 -- well, it’s awfully close.

As bad as the game was for the Mets -- they got just three hits, including two over the first eight innings against Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse, who entered Friday with a 7.03 ERA this season -- the news they received during it was worse.

Rookie second baseman Dilson Herrera, who solidified the Mets’ porous infield defense since his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 1, was diagnosed with a broken tip of his right middle finger after he was hit by a grounder during pre-game fielding practice. He will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday and replaced by infielder Eric Campbell.

“When they came to us and told us during the game that it was broken, I just said ‘Of course it is,'” Collins said. “The way things have gone for us, we certainly couldn’t have had just a fingernail issue. We’ve got to break his finger.”

In true Mets fashion, Herrera was part of a lineup snafu prior to the game. The lineup emailed to reporters included Ruben Tejada batting eighth and playing second base. Collins, asked about the lineup during his pregame press conference, said it was the wrong lineup and that Herrera should be listed as batting eighth and playing second base. Within two hours, it was a moot point because Herrera was hurt and replaced by Tejada anyway.

Now, the Mets will have to adjust to life without Herrera. Collins said the defensively challenged Murphy, who has played third base since Herrera’s arrival, will move back to second base and be replaced at the hot corner by Campbell, who hit just .200 in 50 at-bats in place of David Wright, whose hamstring injury April 14 began the Mets’ infield merry-go-round.

Does that sound like a team that’s fine?

“I think everybody needs to take a deep breath,” general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday afternoon.

On Friday, at least, that deep breath sounded more like a gasp.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-16

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.04 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-4, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to regain his Rookie of the Year form on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. DeGrom took the loss in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings as the Mets fell to the Chicago Cubs, 4-3. In his last four starts, deGrom is 1-3 with a 5.64 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 0.93 to 3.46. He has pitched beyond the sixth inning just once in those four starts. DeGrom is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers. He took the win the last time he opposed the Brewers last July 27, when he threw 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Miller Park.

--2B Dilson Herrera is headed to the disabled list after he suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger Friday, when he was hit by a grounder during fielding practice prior to the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Herrera, who was expected to start at second base until 3B David Wright comes off the disabled list, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday’s game and will be replaced by IF Eric Campbell. Herrera is hitting .235 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games this season.

--CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets’ starting lineup Friday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Lagares missed the previous three games with a strain of his right armpit, which he suffered while making a diving catch in a game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5. He is hitting .267 with one homer and 13 RBIs this season.

--C Kevin Plawecki (sinus infection) didn’t play Friday in the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Brewers. Plawecki was already scheduled to get the day off so that rookie C Johnny Monell could draw his first big league start, but manager Terry Collins said before the game that Plawecki was sick with flu-like symptoms. A visit to the doctor revealed Plawecki actually had a sinus infection. Plawecki is hitting .220 with one homer and eight RBIs in 17 games.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right index finger) could begin hitting Monday. D‘Arnaud, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch on April 19, has resumed all baseball activities except hitting. He is expected to need a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. Parnell has given up four runs on four hits over two innings in his last two appearances for Single-A St. Lucie, but manager Terry Collins said Friday that the organization believes it’s time for Parnell to test himself against more polished hitters. Parnell has made five appearances overall for St. Lucie, though he didn’t pitch from April 22 through May 10 as he recovered from forearm stiffness. He hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since March 31, 2014, when he suffered a right elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The way things have gone for us, we certainly couldn’t have had just a fingernail issue. We’ve got to break his finger.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after 2B Dilson Herrera broke his finger Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) was injured when he was hit by a grounder during fielding practice May 15. He will be placed on the 15-day disabled list May 16.

--C Kevin Plawecki (sinus infection) didn’t play May 15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30 and resumed his rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He could begin swinging a bat on May 18.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he will resume baseball activities when the pain subsides.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Danny Murphy

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.