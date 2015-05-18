New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Noah Syndergaard provided a glimpse of his ace-caliber talent in the first five innings of his Citi Field debut Sunday afternoon, when he earned his first big league win as the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1.

However, his manager and teammates were more impressed by what they saw from Syndergaard in the sixth inning, when the 22-year-old allowed his lone run but kept his composure and minimized the damage after plunking Brewers center fielder Carlos Gomez in the left earflap.

“He was outstanding, but the real challenge is after hitting Gomez -- is he going to be able to settle down, rein himself in?” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “And he did. As upset as he was when I walked out to the mound, he reined himself in (and) got out of the inning. I was really impressed.”

Syndergaard, who was making his second big league start, opened the sixth inning by giving up just his second hit, a single by shortstop Luis Sardinas. Two pitches later, his 96 mph fastball tailed inside and hit Gomez, who immediately fell to the ground and lay there for a few minutes as the crowd of 32,422 fell silent.

As Gomez was tended to by Brewers trainer Dan Wright, a visibly shaken Syndergaard was surrounded by the Mets infielders before Collins trotted out to speak to him.

“I walked out, looked at him and said, ‘You OK?'” Collins said. “He said, ‘Yeah.’ (Collins said,) ‘Well this is the biggest out of the game, the next guy.’ He said, ‘I’ll get him.'”

After Gomez walked off the field -- he passed concussion tests and was diagnosed with a facial contusion -- Syndergaard struck out left fielder Khris Davis before allowing an RBI single to right fielder Ryan Braun. He ended the inning, and his afternoon, by retiring first baseman Adam Lind and third baseman Aramis Ramirez on flyouts.

“Ball just got away from him, and that happens when you try to pitch inside,” Mets catcher Johnny Monell said. “He just had a good sense of mind of knowing where he was at in the game.”

Syndergaard ended up allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out five over the six innings. His fastball was regularly clocked at 96-97 mph and was complemented by a curveball measured in the mid-70s and a changeup that traveled around 80 mph.

Syndergaard’s all-around impressive effort Sunday could keep him in the majors longer than the Mets might have anticipated. It was expected that the perpetually cost-conscious Mets would send Syndergaard back to Triple-A Las Vegas -- and ensure he wouldn’t become eligible for arbitration until after the 2018 season -- once right-hander Dillon Gee was ready to return from a groin injury.

However, Gee will make at least one more rehab start, which means Syndergaard will make at least one more start for the Mets. And what if he pitches Friday as he did Sunday?

“I know those decisions are coming down the line and we’re getting there,” Collins said, “but certainly an outing like today makes it hard.”

Syndergaard hopes to make the decision even tougher.

“Look around the clubhouse here, it’s unbelievable,” Syndergaard said. “I’d love to stay, so I‘m going to do everything possible to stay here.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 3.22 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 2.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to join his teammate, RHP Bartolo Colon, as the National League’s lone six-game winners when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Harvey didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the third time this season Harvey threw at least six shutout innings and the second time in his last three starts he tossed seven scoreless frames, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.04 to 2.31. Harvey is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals. He took the loss the last time he opposed St. Louis on June 13, 2013, when he allowed one run over seven innings as the Mets fell 2-1 at Citi Field.

--RHP Dillon Gee is going to make at least one more rehab start. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that Gee, who threw four innings in his first rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday, would throw around 100 pitches in his next outing, which will likely take place Thursday. Gee went on the disabled list May 7, retroactive to May 4, due to a right groin strain.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, lower back pain) remains on schedule to resume baseball activities Monday. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he hurt his hamstring while running the bases. He was in the midst of baseball activities in the first week of May when he began experiencing back pain. There is no timetable for when Wright could return to the Mets.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) could make his next rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas. Black pitched for Class A St. Lucie on Saturday night, when he allowed one run in one inning while throwing just nine strikes among his 21 pitches. However, manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Black, who made three rehab appearances for St. Lucie in April before being sidelined for nearly a month with the neck injury, could use a change of scenery as well as competition. Black, who pitched just twice in Grapefruit League play before being hurt, has a 4.50 ERA for St. Lucie.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) could make his next rehab appearance for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas. Parnell has a 12.71 ERA in six appearances for Class A St. Lucie, but manager Terry Collins said Parnell may need a change of scenery and a chance to face better hitters. Parnell has spent most of the past three months at St. Lucie, where the Mets hold spring training. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was hurt in his lone appearance of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Had some big hits, kept it going, kept pecking away.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Brewers on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He might move his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas in mid-May.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He is scheduled to undergo an X-ray May 18 and subsequently could be cleared to begin batting.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16. He is expected to make at least one more minor league start before returning to the Mets.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he might be able to resume baseball activities May 18.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16, and he might make his next appearance for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.