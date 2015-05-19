New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With a 2-1, 14-inning victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on Monday night, the New York Mets extended their winning streak to three games. However, the injury-ravaged Mets got their best news of the day many hours earlier, when third baseman David Wright resumed baseball activities and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud was cleared to begin swinging a bat.

Wright strained his right hamstring April 14, and his recovery was slowed in early May when the Mets announced he also was dealing with lower back pain. General manager Sandy Alderson said Wright is not yet hitting and that a potential timeline for his return to the Mets won’t be established until he gets in the batter’s box.

“Today is the first day he was actually back on the field for any amount of work,” Alderson said during a visit to a veterans hospital Monday afternoon. “Until he’s back cleared for all baseball activity, it’s hard to put a schedule together.”

D‘Arnaud broke his right pinkie finger when he was hit by a pitch April 19. He took dry swings Monday and is expected to ramp up his activity during the week.

While d‘Arnaud is now participating in all baseball activities, Alderson said the 26-year-old won’t be activated until he proves he can handle the rigors of catching.

“It’s not just about swings,” Alderson said. “It’s about stamina, being able to crouch back there for nine innings.”

Wright and d‘Arnaud were both hurt during the Mets’ team-record-tying 11-game winning streak. New York leads the majors with 13 players on the disabled list, a big reason why the Mets are just 10-13 in their last 23 games.

Even so, Alderson said Monday that he is not looking to use the injuries as an excuse.

“Nobody cares if your players are on the DL or not,” Alderson said. “They just care about the win-loss record.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-0, 2.06 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-3, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from a rough start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals at Citi Field. Niese took the loss last Thursday, when he was staked to a four-run lead but up six runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 6-5. Niese is ranked 10th in the National League in ERA at 2.49, though he has given up eight unearned runs, second most in the NL. In seven career starts against the Cardinals, Niese is 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA -- his second-lowest ERA against any opponent. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed St. Louis last June 17, when he gave up five runs (three earned) over six innings as the Mets fell 5-2.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, lower back) took a step toward returning to the Mets on Monday by resuming baseball activities. Wright, who went on the disabled list April 15 with a right hamstring, appeared to be getting close to a rehab assignment when the Mets announced May 8 that he was being shut down due to back pain. There remains no timetable for when Wright could go on a rehab assignment and rejoin the Mets. He is batting .333 with one homer and three RBIs in 33 at-bats.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right pinky finger) began swinging a bat Monday. He had already resumed all other baseball activities but had to wait for an X-ray Monday before he could pick up a bat. Manager Terry Collins said d‘Arnaud likely only took dry swings but will ramp up his activity during the week. Collins didn’t know when d‘Arnaud could begin a rehab assignment. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) underwent another X-ray Monday that confirmed the break. Herrera was injured during batting practice Friday, when he was hit on the finger while fielding ground balls. GM Sandy Alderson said Monday that Herrera would be examined again in three weeks. Herrera is hitting .235 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) will pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday at the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Manager Terry Collins said twice during the current homestand that Parnell, who has made six rehab appearances with Class A St. Lucie, might benefit from moving up from a change of scenery and competition. However, Parnell has a 12.71 ERA in a stint that was interrupted for almost three weeks by forearm soreness. He last pitched in the majors on March 31, 2014, when he was injured in his lone appearance of the season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) will pitch in an extended spring training game Tuesday at the Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday that Black could use a change of scenery after rehabbing all season in Florida, but Black has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances for Class A St. Lucie. His stint with St. Lucie was interrupted for nearly a month by the neck injury. He pitched just twice in Grapefruit League play before sustaining the shoulder injury.

--RHP Matt Harvey extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings -- and his streak of no-decisions to two -- on Monday night, when he threw eight masterful innings in the Mets’ 2-1, 14-inning win over the Cardinals. Harvey allowed just six hits and one walk while striking out nine and left with a 1-0 lead, but RHP Jeurys Familia blew the save in the ninth. The Mets’ bullpen also squandered a 1-0 lead for Harvey in his previous start last Wednesday, when New York fell to the Cubs, 2-1. The 16 straight scoreless innings ties a career high for Harvey, who also achieved the feat from Sept. 19, 2012, through April 8, 2013. The current streak has lowered Harvey’s ERA to 1.98. Harvey is 5-1 with 56 strikeouts and just eight walks in 54 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes it’s a lucky hit or two that can turn the course of things around for you. I feel like I’ve hit some balls well that haven’t found holes or fell for me. This was a lucky one that I’ll definitely try to use as momentum.” -- PH John Mayberry Jr., whose fifth hit in 36 at-bats this season was a 14th-inning single Monday that lifted the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He is scheduled to throw in an extended spring training game May 19 before possibly moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16. He will make his next rehab start May 21.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He is scheduled to throw in an extended spring training league game May 19 before possibly moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.