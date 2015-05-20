New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets continued tinkering with the composition of their bench Tuesday afternoon, when outfielder Darrell Ceciliani was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas and outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment.

Several hours later, Ceciliani provided one of the few highlights of the Mets’ 10-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals by singling as a pinch-hitter in his first major league at-bat.

Ceciliani hit a comebacker to Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha, but the ball bounced over Wacha’s head and into no-man’s land behind the pitcher’s mound. St. Louis shortstop Jhonny Peralta fielded the ball but didn’t throw to first. The announced crowd of 21,157 gave the 25-year-old Ceciliani a warm ovation.

“I definitely didn’t picture it that way but I’ll take it -- they all count,” Ceciliani said afterward. “It’s just awesome being up here and being able to experience it.”

A few more pinch-hits like that could go a long way toward solidifying Ceciliani’s spot on the roster. Mets pinch-hitters have just seven hits -- no homers -- and four RBIs in 42 at-bats this year.

Nieuwenhuis was expected to be the Mets’ top bat off the bench after he had eight hits in 28 pinch-hit at-bats last year, but the left-handed hitter was hitless with eight strikeouts in 13 at-bats as a pinch-hitter this year.

“He never got into a rhythm at all,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “It really is a tough job. Certainly we hope that he goes down and gets some at-bats and comes back and we see what he did last year.”

Nieuwenhuis, a third-round pick of the Mets in the 2008 draft, has hit .230 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 226 major league games since 2012.

“It’s not an easy decision to do,” Collins said of designating Nieuwenhuis for assignment. “But we felt we had to do it to get some production out of that spot.”

Ceciliani is the second bench player the Mets have promoted from Las Vegas this month. Catcher Johnny Monell was recalled May 5 and is 1-for-5 as a pinch-hitter and 1-for-12 overall.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-2, 4.73 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-2, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season -- and make a bit of team history in the process -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Colon suffered the loss in his most recent start Friday, when he gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-0. Prior to Friday, Colon hadn’t allowed more than four runs or pitched less than six innings in any of his first seven starts. However, by not issuing a free pass for the seventh straight start, Colon extended his walk-less streak to 45 1/3 innings, just 2 1/3 innings shy of the team record set by RHP Bret Saberhagen in 1994. In six career starts against the Cardinals, Colon is 4-0 with a 2.77 ERA. Colon earned the win the last time he opposed the Cardinals last June 18, when he allowed one run over eight innings in the Mets’ 3-2 victory.

--OF Darrell Ceciliani was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon and singled in his first major league at-bat, a pinch-hitting appearance in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 10-2 loss to the Cardinals. Ceciliani, who bounced an infield single over Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha, remained in the game in center field and finished 1-for-2. The 25-year-old Ceciliani, who took the place of OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, earned the recall by hitting .336 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games at Las Vegas. He will be utilized largely off the bench, though manager Terry Collins said he might give Ceciliani a start Wednesday night or Thursday afternoon against the Cardinals. Ceciliani was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2009 draft and has hit .286 with 27 homers, 213 RBIs and 115 stolen bases in 498 minor league games.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday afternoon. Nieuwenhuis hit .322 during Grapefruit League play and opened the season as the Mets’ lead pinch-hitter, but he was hitting just .079 (3-for-38) with 17 strikeouts. As a pinch-hitter, he was hitless with eight strikeouts in 13 at-bats after hitting .286 in 28 pinch-hit at-bats last season. Nieuwenhuis, whom the Mets selected in the third round of the 2008 draft, has hit .230 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 226 major league games.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) will make his next rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Thursday. Gee, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 9 retroactive to May 4, allowed one run and struck out seven over four innings for St. Lucie last Saturday. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday Gee would throw around 100 pitches in his next start. Gee is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Mets this season.

--C Lednier Ricardo was signed by the Mets as an international free agent on Monday. Ricardo, 27, was the starting catcher on the Cuban National Team in 2012 and 2013. In six professional seasons in Cuba, he hit .256 with 26 homers and 136 RBIs.

--OF Brandon Nimmo, one of the Mets’ top position prospects, has been placed on the seven-day disabled list at Double-A Binghamton with a sprained left ACL. Nimmo was hurt when he landed awkwardly on first base while beating out an infield single Friday night. He was examined in Manhattan Sunday and won’t resume baseball activities until he is pain-free. Nimmo, whom the Mets selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, is hitting .297 with two homers and nine RBIs for Binghamton.

--LHP Jonathon Niese continued to struggle Tuesday, when he gave up eight runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out one over five-plus innings as the Mets were routed by the Cardinals, 10-2. The eight runs allowed tied a career high for Niese, who has given up 14 runs (12 earned) over 11 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 1.95 to 3.73. He is 3-4 and has allowed 72 baserunners in 48 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought in the bullpen I was pretty good,” Niese said. “Just when I got out there today, I didn’t seem to find it.” -- LHP Jonathon Niese, who gave up eight runs on 11 hits over five-plus innings as the Mets were routed by the Cardinals Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16. He will make his next rehab start May 21.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He is scheduled to throw in an extended spring training game May 19 before possibly moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He is scheduled to throw in an extended spring training league game May 19 before possibly moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani