New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The at-bats and occasional baserunning exploits of New York Mets right-handed pitcher Bartolo Colon are the source of much amusement on social media. But in the manager’s office at Citi Field? Not so much.

Mets manager Terry Collins really wasn’t laughing Wednesday, when Colon ran the bases in the bottom of the third before getting hammered for eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings of New York’s 9-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I know a lot of people get entertained by that,” Collins said. “I don’t think it’s that funny myself.”

It was hard to blame Collins for not finding the humor in the situation after Colon’s usually perfect command escaped him following his unexpected journey around the bases.

Colon led off the bottom of the third and reached on an error by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. The seven-time reigning National League Gold Glove winner bobbled a dribbler in front of the plate, and Colon, who seemed to be slowing up as he reached the bag, managed to beat the throw.

Colon went to second on a single by right fielder Curtis Granderson and took third on a one-out single by first baseman Lucas Duda. Left fielder Michael Cuddyer then laced a sinking liner to center.

Colon took a few steps off the bag in case the ball dropped, but Cardinals center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch and Colon retreated. Second baseman Daniel Murphy grounded out to end the inning.

Colon jogged off the field, retrieved his glove and was promptly torched by the Cardinals, who scored six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Eight of the final 12 batters he faced reach base.

Most amazingly, two of those -- third baseman Matt Carpenter in the fourth and right fielder Jason Heyward leading off the fifth -- reached via the walk. The walk to Carpenter was just the second issued this season by Colon, who had gone a team-record 48 2/3 innings between walks. He broke the previous record of 47 2/3 innings, set by right-hander Bret Saberhagen in 1994, when he recorded the second out of the third inning.

“That’s the first time he’s had to do that all year long,” Collins said of Colon running the bases. “Maybe that’s the reason why the next inning he didn’t have much. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him struggle so much with the command.”

Colon, speaking through interpreter Ricky Bones, wouldn’t use the baserunning activity as an excuse.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” Colon said of running the bases. “It was just a bad inning after that, but it wasn’t a bother.”

And then Colon tried to employ some gallows humor -- even if his manager certainly wasn’t chuckling.

“It should have been a hit, though,” he said as reporters around him laughed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, season debut) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 4-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will hope his second start of the homestand goes as well as his first when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win last Saturday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as the Mets routed the Brewers, 14-1. At the plate, deGrom had three hits, including two in the Mets’ 10-run sixth inning, as well as an RBI and a run. He was the first Mets pitcher to collect three hits in a game and two in an inning since RHP Chris Young did it on April 5, 2011. DeGrom had his shortest start as a big-leaguer in his lone appearance against the Cardinals last June 16, when he gave up six runs and a career-high 12 hits over 4 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Mets fell 6-2.

--RHP Bartolo Colon’s slide continued Wednesday, when he took the loss after giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets fell 9-0 to the Cardinals. Colon gave up six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The two walks were one more than he surrendered in his first eight starts of the season. Colon did set a Mets record by extending his streak of innings without a walk to 48 2/3 innings before he walked 3B Matt Carpenter with one out in the fourth. The previous record was 47 2/3 innings, set by RHP Bret Saberhagen in 1994. Colon (6-3) has allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over 9 1/3 innings in his last two starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 3.30 to 4.85. He still has a share of the National League lead in wins and leads the Mets with 55 2/3 innings pitched.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) threw a scoreless inning in an extended spring training league game Tuesday. Black inherited a bases-loaded situation but escaped the jam by striking out the first two batters he faced and getting the next batter to ground out. Black, who hasn’t pitched in the majors this season, had a 4.50 ERA in four rehab appearances for Class A St. Lucie.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) continued to struggle Tuesday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over 1 1/3 innings in an extended spring training league game. Parnell, who underwent the surgery in April 2014, had been rehabbing with Class A St. Lucie all season, posting a 12.71 ERA in six appearances. He also missed almost three weeks with forearm soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a really aggressive team that was really aggressive early in the count. I got my behind whipped.” -- RHP Bartolo Colon, after allowing nine runs (eight earned) in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday in the Mets’ 9-0 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16. He will make his next rehab start May 21.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, and next he might move his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, and next he might move his rehab to Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani