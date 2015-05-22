New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- With his long hair and omnipresent easy grin and gait, Jacob deGrom looks like the polar opposite of Matt Harvey, whose short haircut and steely visage and stride gives the impression he’s always ready to chew glass.

But make no mistake: When he gets on the mound, deGrom is just as competitive as his fellow right-hander. And while Harvey is the face of the New York Mets, it’s deGrom’s lead he’s going to have to follow this weekend in Pittsburgh.

DeGrom produced his best start as a big leaguer Thursday, when he earned the win after allowing one hit over eight innings and retiring the final 23 batters he faced in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.

DeGrom didn’t issue a walk -- and didn’t even get to a three-ball count -- while striking out a season-high 11.

And in nearly no-hitting the Cardinals (third baseman Matt Carpenter ended the suspense before it began by singling two outs in the first inning) deGrom one-upped Harvey, who threw eight shutout innings of four-hit ball in the Mets’ 2-1, 14-inning win in the series opener Monday.

“These guys feed off each other,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “And I think Noah’s going to buy into that too. Believe me.”

Noah is right-hander Noah Syndergaard, the rookie who earned his first big league win Sunday and takes the mound again Friday in the series opener against the Pirates.

If Syndergaard can approximate deGrom’s performance, then perhaps Harvey will be looking to build momentum instead of trying to create it as deGrom did Thursday. The Mets lost the middle games of the series by a combined score of 19-2.

”Look, this is a very, very good team, you’ve got to have your ‘A’ game going to pitch against them,“ Collins said of pitching against the Cardinals. ”And you know what? You get pumped up with the challenge of it all.

“I think Jake came into today saying ‘Hey, I’ve got to shut this down.’ And he did that.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 1-1, 3.18 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 5-2, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to build off his first win as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Syndergaard made his second major league start Sunday, when he earned the win after giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1. This will be the second road start for Syndergaard, who debuted at Wrigley Field and took the loss against the Chicago Cubs on May 12.

--RHP Jacob deGrom threw the best game of his big league career Thursday, when he allowed one hit over eight shutout innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced in the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Cardinals. DeGrom didn’t walk anyone -- and didn’t even get to one three-ball count -- and struck out a season-high 11 in becoming only the fourth pitcher in team history to allow only one baserunner in at least eight innings of work. Afterward, manager Terry Collins said deGrom had a strict pitch count of 110 because he has been battling a sore hip and a sore right shoulder. DeGrom threw 104 pitches, including just five in the eighth inning. He allowed just one run over 14 innings in two starts on the Mets’ just-concluded homestand, a stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.46 to 2.75. He is 5-4 and has 54 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings.

--RHP Dillon Gee (right groin strain) made his second rehab start Thursday night for Class A St. Lucie. Gee went 6 1/3 innings, striking out five while giving up just three hits and no runs. He allowed one run and struck out seven over four innings in his first rehab start for St. Lucie last Saturday. Gee, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 9 retroactive to May 4, is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Mets this season.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) will pitch one more time for Class A St. Lucie before he moves his rehab to Double-A Binghamton. Black, who hurt his shoulder after just two Grapefruit League appearances in March, has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances for St. Lucie but had his rehab interrupted for almost a month by his neck ailment.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) will pitch one more time for Class A St. Lucie before he moves his rehab to Double-A Binghamton. Parnell, whose rehab was stalled for almost three weeks while he recovered from forearm soreness, has a 12.71 ERA in six appearances with St. Lucie and also struggled in an extended spring training league game on Tuesday. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was hurt in his lone appearance of the season.

--1B Lucas Duda continued his new-found mastery of left-handed pitchers Thursday, when he homered off southpaws in the sixth and eighth innings of the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Cardinals. Duda hit a solo shot off LHP Jaime Garcia in the sixth to extend the Mets’ lead to 2-0 before his three-run shot off LHP Randy Choate provided some insurance two innings later. He is now hitting .404 with four homers in 44 at-bats against left-handers this year after hitting just .180 with two homers in 111 at-bats against lefties last year. The multi-homer game was the seventh of Duda’s big league career. He leads the Mets with a .302 batting average, ranks second with 19 RBIs and is tied for second with five homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a lot of pitches early on and my goal was to try to stay there for at least seven. They let me go out for the eighth. I was just happy to do that.” -- RHP Jacob deGrom, who threw the best game of his big league career Thursday, when he allowed one hit over eight shutout innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced in the Mets’ 5-0 win over the Cardinals

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19 and was expected to throw at least once more for St. Lucie before moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19 and is expected to throw once more for St. Lucie before moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

