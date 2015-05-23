New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Mets will have room for both Dillon Gee and Noah Syndergaard in their starting rotation. At least, for a while.

The Mets will go to a six-man rotation, at least temporarily, now that Gee is ready to come off the disabled list and the highly touted Syndergaard has proven he can handle the major leagues since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Gee.

Not only does going to a six-man rotation keep the Mets from making a difficult decision on who to drop, but it allows them to give the other four starters extra rest.

“The one thing is we’ve got a lot of management to do of workloads,” Mets manager Terry Collins said before a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. “You add Noah to (Jacob) DeGrom to (Matt) Harvey, there is a lot of maneuvering that needs to be done.”

Gee, who has been out since May 4 with a strained right groin, is expected to rejoin the Mets on Saturday after making two rehab starts for high Class A St. Lucie in which he allowed one run in 10 1/3 innings. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts for New York this season.

Collins isn’t sure how long the Mets will go with six pitchers. While they want to keep an eye on Harvey’s innings after he missed last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow ligament transplant surgery, the budding ace likes to pitch on a regular schedule of four days of rest between outings.

When Harvey pitched on six days of rest on May 8 at Philadelphia, he allowed three runs in six innings and said he felt uncomfortable.

“The one thing maybe we’ve got to do is a better job between the starts if there is going to be more rest than what we’re comfortable with,” Collins said. “Have a 20-pitch simulated game or something but we’ve certainly got to come up with a better plan.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 1.98 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 3-1, 1.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Wright took batting practice Friday at extended spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the first time since going on the disabled list. Wright has been out since April 15 with a strained right hamstring.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud took batting practice Friday at extended spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the first time since being placed on the disabled list on April 15. D‘Arnaud has been sidelined by a broken right hand.

--RHP Noah Syndergaard fell to 1-2 on Friday night, taking the loss as the Mets fell 4-1 to the Pirates. He allowed four runs -- three earned -- in six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. The rookie, ranked as the 11th-best prospect in the game by Baseball America coming into the season, has a 3.63 ERA through three starts.

--RHP Matt Harvey (5-1, 1.98) will start Saturday at Pittsburgh in the middle game of a three-game series. Harvey has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings, tying his career high. He has pitched at least six shutout innings in four starts this season. Harvey had a no-decision in his only career start against the Pirates, allowing two runs in seven innings on May 12, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have quite my best velocity and I was working on throwing more two-seam (fastball) and I felt like I induced some weak contact on them.” -- Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He will rejoin the team May 23 and is expected to be activated in the following few days.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19 and was expected to throw at least once more for St. Lucie before moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19 and is expected to throw once more for St. Lucie before moving his rehab to Double-A Binghamton.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani