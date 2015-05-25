New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Manager Terry Collins wasn’t happy after the New York Mets were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, capped with a 9-1 loss in which his team looked listless. After starting 13-3, baseball’s best record on April 23, New York has gone 11-18 since.

The Mets return home after a 14-game stretch against the National League Central in which they went 4-10, and a weekend in which they struck out 35 times.

Collins addressed the team after Sunday’s loss and his message regarding execution, and the lack thereof, resonated with New York’s veteran players.

“This series is over,” first baseman Michael Cuddyer said. “We’re going to go in where we’ve been playing really well, at home, and execute. Recognize situations and execute those situations.”

Left-hander Jonathon Niese, who took the loss Sunday, thought his manager said all the right things.

“Everything he said to us, I was thinking it and at this point it’s about execution,” Niese said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve gotta step it up and execute.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Severino Gonzalez, 2-1, 7.11 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-3, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday to raise his ERA to a season-high 4.08. Niese has allowed 18 runs to score over 16 innings spanning his last three starts.

--SS Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 and drove in the Mets only run Sunday. He is now batting .252 on the season and hit .400 (4-for-10) during the series in Pittsburgh.

--RHP Erik Goeddel more than doubled his ERA by giving up three runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday. He had allowed only two runs to score over 16 innings prior to Sunday and pitched scoreless outings in 15 of his 16 previous appearances.

--RF Curtis Granderson finished 0-for-4 Sunday to cap a series in which he hit .091 (1-for-11) and struck out seven times. Since hitting a home run in back-to-back games against Milwaukee May 16-17, Granderson is batting .192 (5-for-26) in his last week of games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re big-league players, you’re the best of the best. Let’s just go play like it.” -- New York manager Terry Collins, on his team after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Juan Lagares (discomfort in right armpit and elbow) was out of the lineup May 24. He is day-to-day.

--1B Lucas Duda (tight right hamstring) was out of the lineup May 24. Duda injured himself sliding into second base M but stayed in the game 23 but stayed in the game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He will rejoin the team May 23 and is expected to be activated in the following few days.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19 and moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19 and moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani