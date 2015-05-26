New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- By the end of this week, the New York Mets should know if what general manager Sandy Alderson dubbed “The Wright Situation” is going to get any better soon, or a whole lot worse.

Third baseman David Wright, the Mets’ captain as well as their longest-tenured, most-expensive and increasingly most injury-prone player, is spending the week undergoing physical therapy in California with back and spinal specialist Dr. Robert Watkins.

Wright went on the disabled list April 15 with a right hamstring strain but has been slowed in recent weeks by a lower back soreness that was diagnosed last week as spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the spinal column.

Alderson, who spoke before the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, said Wright and the Mets have been consulting with Watkins but that Wright thought a visit to his office might hasten his recovery.

“Our doctors all concurred that it might be a good idea to go out there and perhaps be examined directly by Dr. Watkins and physical therapy, see if there’s some magic fingers,” Alderson said.

Some magical healing powers would certainly benefit Wright. Since signing an eight-year contract worth $138 million in December 2012, Wright has missed 115 of the Mets’ 370 games due to hamstring, shoulder and back injuries. He missed just 103 games between his big league debut in 2004 and the end of the 2012 season.

This latest injury is the most concerning, given that Wright’s lone serious injury in his first nine seasons was a stress fracture in his lower back in 2011 and that ex-Mets star Lenny Dykstra’s career was shortened by spinal stenosis. But Alderson said Monday that it’s too early to know if Wright’s condition will hamper him for the rest of his career.

The Mets need to know soon, though, if Wright will be back, well, soon. The Mets have tried to get by with in-house options at third base, but Wright’s replacements are hitting just .233 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 129 at-bats after rookie Danny Muno went 0-for-4 Monday.

Wright is not the only projected starter sidelined for an extended period of time -- Alderson used the word “situation” to also describe the absence of catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who hasn’t played since suffering a broken right ring finger on April 19 but is expected to return during a road trip that begins June 1.

As for Wright’s replacement, Alderson hinted there aren’t many options available more than two months before the trading deadline. He didn’t speak about third baseman Casey McGehee, whom the San Francisco Giants designed for assignment Sunday, but Alderson said, “There’s usually a reason that they’re designated for assignment” when talking about released players in general.

“I think realistically, we have to get the job done with what we have, at least in the near-term,” Alderson said.

But Alderson may be looking beyond the near-term if the news doesn’t get any better for Wright by the end of the week.

“Honestly, until three or four days ago, we felt this was going to be a very temporary situation,” Alderson said. “As we continue to have setbacks, you have to kind of reassess how to go forward. I think we’re a handful of days away from hopefully knowing something that will give us a better idea at this point and a more concrete idea of when he’ll be back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-4, 5.44 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 5-4 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to build off his best start as a big-leaguer and continue his dominance at Citi Field on Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. DeGrom earned the win last Thursday, when allowed just one hit -- a first-inning single -- over eight shutout innings and retired the final 23 batters he faced in leading the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The hit by Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter was the only baserunner allowed by deGrom, who struck out 11 in improving to 10-4 with a 1.50 ERA in 16 home starts. In three career starts against the Phillies, deGrom is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies on April 13, when deGrom tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory.

--INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, when he started at third base for the Mets and went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 win over the Phillies. It was the first major league start in the field for Muno, who played in four games for the Mets in April but drew his only start at designated hitter. With 3B Eric Campbell mired in an 0-for-20 slump, Muno may get some extended playing time at third base as the Mets try to find an internal replacement for injured 3B David Wright, who has been out since April 15 with hamstring and back injuries. Muno is hitting .100 (1-for-10) with the Mets and hit .280 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 30 games for Las Vegas.

--C Johnny Monell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday prior to the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Phillies. Monell, who was replaced on the active roster by INF Danny Muno, had one hit and two RBI in 16 at-bats for the Mets following his promotion from Las Vegas on May 5.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, spinal stenosis) is spending this week in California and undergoing physical therapy with Dr. Robert Watkins, a back and spinal specialist. Wright went on the disabled list April 15 with a hamstring injury but has been slowed most of this month with lower back pain that was diagnosed as spinal stenosis -- a narrowing of the spinal column -- last week. General manager Sandy Alderson said he hopes the trip to California provides a clearer timetable for when Wright might be able to resume baseball activities and return to the Mets. Wright hit .333 with one homer and four RBIs in 33 at-bats before getting hurt.

--1B Lucas Duda returned to the Mets lineup on Monday and hit a solo homer in the third inning of a 6-3 win over the Phillies. Duda missed Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates with a tight right hamstring that he suffered trying to slide into second base on Saturday. He is hitting .294 with six homers and 20 RBIs this season.

--CF Juan Lagares returned to the Mets lineup on Monday, when he went 0-for-4 in a 6-3 win over the Phillies. Lagares sat out Sunday’s 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates due to right armpit and elbow pain that he has battled since he made a diving catch against the Baltimore Orioles on May 5. He is batting .264 with one homer, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases in 42 games.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) struck out one batter in a perfect inning of work for Double-A Binghamton on Monday. It was the second appearance at Binghamton for Black, who allowed a hit in a scoreless inning on Saturday. Black previously made four appearances at Class A St. Lucie. He has yet to appear in the majors this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to have Bartolo, who isn’t going to beat himself out there. If you catch the ball, if he makes pitches and you catch the ball behind him, you’re going to look up in the seventh inning and be in the game.” -- New York manager Terry Collins, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who threw six solid innings and moved into a tie for the major league lead in wins with a 6-3 victory over Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the week of May 25 undergoing physical therapy in California.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He rejoined the Mets on May 23 but will make one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He could play in an extended spring training league game May 26 and could begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

--CF Juan Lagares (discomfort in right armpit and elbow) was out of the lineup May 24 but returned to action May 25.

--1B Lucas Duda (tight right hamstring) was out of the lineup May 24 but returned to action May 25.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. He made his second appearance at Binghamton May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani