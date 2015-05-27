New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There appears to be no shortage of third basemen available around baseball. For the New York Mets, there are no shortage of third basemen who can take an 0-for.

Eric Campbell became the Mets’ third starter at third base in as many games Tuesday, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of New York’s 5-4, 10-inning win.

Before the game, manager Terry Collins said he simply went by the percentages with the right-handed hitting Campbell against Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams.

“Looked at all the numbers today,” Collins said Tuesday afternoon. “Right-handed hitters are hitting .325 off Williams with seven home runs. So I said you know what, maybe we need to run a righty in there today.”

Alas, all Campbell did was extend a hitless streak for Mets third basemen that he started back on May 18. Since Campbell’s seventh-inning single in a 2-1, 14-inning win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the three players the Mets have used at third -- Campbell, Ruben Tejada and Danny Muno, the latter of whom replaced Campbell on Tuesday and struck out in the ninth -- have gone 0-for-28.

Mets third baseman are hitting .227 since April 15, the day after starter David Wright suffered a strained right hamstring. Wright has since battled lower back pain that was diagnosed last week as spinal stenosis. He is spending this week in California undergoing physical therapy and general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday the Mets wanted to wait for an updated prognosis before considering outside alternatives.

But while the Mets wait for news on Wright, third basemen such as the Atlanta Braves’ Alberto Callaspo and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Juan Uribe may have found new homes. The Braves and Dodgers agreed to swap the veterans Tuesday in a trade that is expected to be finalized Wednesday.

In addition, Casey McGehee, whom the San Francisco Giants designated for assignment on Sunday, accepted an option to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.

So for now, Collins has little choice but to mix and match and hope somebody heats up.

“I don’t know who I‘m playing tomorrow yet, I can tell you,” Collins said. “It’s going to be an on-going thing. We’ve got to find somebody who’s going to go over there and certainly give us some offense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-3, 3.54 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 1-2, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will make his first start against a National League East opponent Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. It will be the fourth big league start for Syndergaard, who took the loss last Friday after he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-1. Syndergaard has issued just one walk in his last two starts, a span of 12 innings, after walking four in 5 1/3 innings in his debut on May 12.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (broken right ring finger) caught five innings Tuesday in an extended spring training league game at the Mets’ minor league complex in Florida. It was the first game action for d‘Arnaud since he was injured April 18, when he was hit by a pitch. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that d‘Arnaud could begin a rehab assignment this week and is on pace to return during the Mets’ west coast road trip that begins June 1. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list April 30. Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Montero threw earlier in the day and that it was his third and best throwing session since he got hurt. Montero, who went on the disabled list two days after making a spot start for the Mets, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five appearances.

--RHP Jacob deGrom didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday night, when he threw seven brilliant innings before tiring in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-4, 10-inning win. DeGrom, who allowed one hit over eight shutout innings last Thursday, gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings on Tuesday. He didn’t allow a runner past first base until the eighth, when he was lifted after surrendering consecutive singles to C Carlos Ruiz and PH Cesar Hernandez. RHP Hansel Robles gave up the lead by allowing two hits in a span of four pitches. DeGrom, who has struck out 26 and walked just one over his last three starts and 21 1/3 innings, is 5-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 10 starts.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) pitched for Double-A Binghamton for the second time in as many days Tuesday, when he allowed a hit over a scoreless inning. Black has thrown three scoreless innings over the last four days for Binghamton after recording a 5.79 ERA in five rehab outings for Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie from April 14-May 21. He hasn’t pitched for the Mets this season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) walked one in a scoreless inning for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night. Parnell has thrown two scoreless innings for Binghamton since his rehab was moved from Class A St. Lucie, where he posted a 10.80 ERA in seven appearances from April 14 through May 22. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014, when he was injured in his lone appearance of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re starting to see a guy who is going to start swinging the bat like we know he can, he’s going to put up some offensive numbers that people are going to be pretty impressed by.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on SS Wilmer Flores after a win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26 and is expected to begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He will make one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani