New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Four-plus seasons as the manager of the star-crossed New York Mets has convinced Terry Collins to put away his crystal ball when it comes to trying to project when injured players might come off the disabled list.

“Let’s not put any dates on it just yet,” Collins said Tuesday when asked about the return of injured catcher Travis d‘Arnaud. “We’ve had too many interruptions along the way.”

They got another one Friday.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said prior to Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins at Citi Field that d‘Arnaud was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist Thursday following his second rehab game with Class A St. Lucie.

D‘Arnaud is on the disabled list with a broken right index finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch on April 18, but Alderson said the two ailments are unrelated and that d‘Arnaud can resume baseball activities as soon as he can tolerate the discomfort in his wrist.

The news Friday means the Mets’ run-starved lineup is going to have to wait an indefinite period of time before either d‘Arnaud or third baseman David Wright returns. New York has scored three runs or fewer in 22 of the 36 games it has played without the duo.

The Mets are resigned to being without Wright for a while -- his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered April 14 was interrupted by lower back pain that was diagnosed as spinal stenosis May 22 -- and the extended absence of d‘Arnaud means Collins will have to mix and match underwhelming options at two positions.

Ruben Tejada, who never played third base before this season, drew the start Friday and went 2-for-4. Mets third basemen were hitless in their last 32 at-bats before Tejada’s sixth-inning single. The replacements for D‘Arnaud -- Kevin Plawecki, Anthony Recker and the recently demoted Johnny Monell -- are batting a combined .194 since he got hurt.

“When he starts to look like he’s fully healed and he’s swinging pretty good, I still think he’s got to get 20, 25 at-bats in before he starts to join us,” Collins said of d‘Arnaud on Friday, less than two hours before Alderson announced the latest news. “So we’ll just continue to monitor. But there’s no date in mind that we have.”

That’s probably for the best.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 3-3, 3.44 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-5, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Niese took the loss on Sunday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over a season-low 4 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1. It was the earlier non-injury exit for Niese since May 16, 2014. He has allowed 18 runs (16 earned) over 16 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which his ERA has soared from 1.95 to 4.08. Niese is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA in 16 career starts against the Marlins. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Marlins last Sept. 2 despite allowing six runs over six innings in the Mets’ 8-6 victory at Marlins Park.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right index finger, bone bruise in right wrist) won’t be returning to the Mets next week after all. D‘Arnaud began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Class A St. Lucie but left Thursday’s game early due to wrist pain and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that the two ailments are unrelated and that d‘Arnaud can resume baseball activities once the pain subsides. The Mets were hopeful d‘Arnaud could return to the big league club during a road trip that begins on Monday. D‘Arnaud is hitting .317 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games this season.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) made his third appearance for Double-A Binghamton on Friday, when he allowed one run in one inning of work. Manager Terry Collins said Friday afternoon he got good reports on Parnell following his previous outing Tuesday, when Parnell was clocked in the mid-90s. Parnell has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings at Binghamton, He spent the first six weeks of the season rehabbing for Class A St. Lucie. Parnell hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring strain, spinal stenosis) underwent epidurals Monday in California. General manager Sandy Alderson said the Mets will have a better idea of when Wright might return early next week. Wright, who is spending this week undergoing physical therapy, was hurt his right hamstring on April 14 and began suffering lower back pain early this month. He hit .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games for the Mets.

--RHP Matt Harvey lost his third straight decision Friday, when he gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 4-3. Harvey opened the game by setting down the first nine batters he faced, six by strikeout, but a bunt single by Marlins 2B Dee Gordon leading off the fourth led to a three-run inning. The three straight losses tie a career high for Harvey who also lost three decisions from July 31 through Aug. 10, 2012. Harvey, who gave up a career-high seven runs over a career-low four innings in his previous start last Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, is 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nobody’s more frustrated than I am about the last two outings.” -- Mets RHP Matt Harvey, after a loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist on May 28. He will resume baseball activities once he can tolerate the discomfort.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered on May 25.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He made one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27, and he could rejoin the major league rotation in early June.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani