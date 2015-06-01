New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the New York Mets, the time for talking about the six-man rotation has stopped. Now it’s time to implement it, and find out if it will actually work.

Of the 11 questions Mets manager Terry Collins fielded in his press conference Sunday morning prior to the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins, none had to do with the six-man rotation, which will be unveiled Monday night when New York begins a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres.

The Mets, who had a day off last Thursday, will send right-handers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard to the mound on five days rest on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, right-hander Dillon Gee will come off the disabled list, where he has been since May 9 (retroactive to May 4) due to a right groin strain, and start the finale against the Padres.

The Mets will then start the rest of their rotation -- right-hander Matt Harvey, left-hander Jonathon Niese and right-hander Bartolo Colon -- on five days rest against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The purpose is to try and keep Harvey, deGrom and Syndergaard healthy and in the rotation into September and perhaps beyond. Harvey and deGrom have each undergone Tommy John surgery and have never pitched a full big league season while Syndergaard has made just four starts in the majors.

But both Harvey and deGrom are on pace to exceed 200 innings while Syndergaard has already thrown 54 1/3 innings between Triple-A Las Vegas and the Mets.

“This is the one where we can let Matt Harvey throw 115 pitches, because he’s going to have an extra day,” Collins said. “And sometimes he might have two, because we’ve got a day off. It’s going to keep him fresh. We can get him deep into a game. We aren’t going to have to worry about taking him out after six innings, or any of those guys, for that matter. So this is the one way we can keep our rotation consistent.”

Of course, the six-man rotation also decreases the number of times the Mets can send their three best starters to the mound. But among the imperfect options available, going to six starters appeared to be the least disruptive plan.

“I mean, there’s no perfect scenario,” Collins said Saturday afternoon. “None. They’re going to miss four starts, OK? I‘m open to listening if you’ve got another plan. Let me know, because (pitching coach) Dan (Warthen) and I wrote down every possible plan there is. Backing guys up, piggybacking, DL, shutting them down after five (innings). We looked at every possible scenario.”

Warthen said Wednesday the Mets would like to employ the six-man rotation into August. But what if it doesn’t work out, either because of performance or because it’s not popular with the pitchers used to working on four days rest? Well, then all this talk may have been for naught.

“If we need Matt Harvey out there more sooner than later, by God, he’ll be out there on a five-day scenario,” Collins said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 5-4, 2.71 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-7, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his stretch of solid pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4, 10-inning win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In his last three starts, deGrom is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA and has allowed just 12 hits and one walk while striking out 26 over 21 1/3 innings. DeGrom never faced the Padres.

--3B David Wright (right hamstring, spinal stenosis) is expected to visit his teammates Tuesday, when the Mets are scheduled to play the middle game of a three-game series against the Padres in San Diego. Wright, who hasn’t played since he strained his right hamstring April 14, is in California undergoing physical therapy for the spinal stenosis he was diagnosed with May 22. He received epidurals last Monday and the Mets expect to have a better idea of Wright’s timetable for a potential return this week.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery) continued to struggle in his rehab assignment Saturday night, when he gave up five runs and recorded just one out for Double-A Binghamton. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning he was told that Parnell, who was pitching for the second straight night, had good stuff and that his fastball was clocked in the 93-94 mph range. Collins also said Binghamton manager Pedro Lopez told him Parnell was victimized on a handful of grounders up the middle that a major league team likely would have turned into outs. Parnell has a 12.60 ERA and has allowed 29 baserunners -- including 11 walks -- in 10 innings over 11 games this season between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since March 31, 2014.

--RHP Bartolo Colon moved into a tie for the major league lead in wins on Sunday, when he earned the victory with seven solid innings and added an RBI double as the Mets edged the Marlins, 4-3. Colon (8-3) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two in taking over the National League lead in wins and tying Seattle Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez for the most wins in baseball. It is the first time in Colon’s career, which dates back to 1997, that he has won eight games before the end of May. The 42-year-old Colon also helped himself at the plate Sunday by lacing an RBI double in the second inning. It was the second big league double for Colon and his eighth RBI. He is the first pitcher 42 years or older to double since LHP Randy Johnson doubled as a 44-year-old in 2008. Colon, who has a decision in each of his last 23 starts, has a 4.72 ERA and has struck out 54 while walking just five in a team-high 68 2/3 innings.

--INF Ruben Tejada continued to cement his grip on the Mets’ starting third baseman’s job Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the Marlins. Tejada, who had never played third base in the majors prior to this season, started at third base and batted second in each of the three games against the Marlins and went 5-for-12 with four RBIs and a walk. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday afternoon that Tejada will continue to see starts at the position as the Mets wait for 3B David Wright to return from hamstring and back injuries. Mets third basemen are hitting just .231 since Wright was hurt April 14. Tejada is hitting .246 with one homer and eight RBIs in 57 at-bats.

--RHP Dillon Gee is scheduled to rejoin the major league rotation Wednesday. He has been on the disabled list since May 4 with a strained right groin.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got his physical appearance, which is less than ideal, but he obviously knows what he’s doing out there.” -- Mets C Anthony Recker, on RHP Bartolo Colon after a win vs. Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He made one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27 and is scheduled to rejoin the major league rotation June 3.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist on May 28. He will resume baseball activities once he can tolerate the discomfort.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered on May 25.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He will be in cast until around June 1, then will be re-examined.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani