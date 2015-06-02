New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Away from the Big Apple, the Mets have been rotten to the core.

OK, New York hasn’t been that bad. But the road has featured plenty of rough patches for the Mets.

“At this point, it’s not very good,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of the team’s 8-15 record.

Then again, if Collins gets outings like what Jacob deGrom delivered on Monday night in a 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres, maybe the road will be kind after all.

The Mets kicked off their first West Coast jaunt on Monday in San Diego. After two more games against the Padres, New York heads slightly east for a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Last year at this time,” Collins said, “we were (ticked) off about the home record.”

At Citi Field, the Mets have been money with a 21-8 mark.

“What a crazy world we live in,” Collins said, in trying to explain the differences.

It’s been a crazy season for the Mets as they stormed from the gate and then tiptoed around various injuries as the year matured.

“It’s not about who we don’t have,” Collins said. “You have to adjust. We preach it, preach it, preach it and now we got to live it.”

Despite the numerous lineups and juggling of players, Collins is pleased with this year’s Mets.

“I have a great feel for what kind of team that we have,” he said. “They are professionals and they don’t worry about anything other than today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-2, 1.82 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-5, 7.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lucas Duda was out of the lineup on Monday after getting hit on the outside of his right knee on Sunday. Duda was available to pinch-hit. Duda’s bat has been hot with six home runs in his last night games.

--OF/1B Michael Cuddyer, who gets most of his starts in left field, was in the lineup at first base on Monday with Lucas Duda (knee) ailing. Cuddyer entered the game with a six-game hitting streak. He hit .272 (25-for-92) in May after scuffling in April .247 (20 for-81).

--C Travis d‘Arnaud is still bothered by a sore wrist and manager Terry Collins said “there is no timetable for his return” from his wrist injury. Collins said d‘Arnaud will have to prove he can block balls in the dirt -- which puts strain on a wrist -- before he can return.

--3B David Wright was consulting with back doctors in Los Angeles on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said he’s hopeful Wright can deliver an update on Tuesday. Right now, Collins said he doesn’t know if Wright will be out “10 days, two weeks, two months -- I don’t know.”

--RHP Jeurys Familia continues to draw praise from manager Terry Collins. Familia is tied for second in the National League with 15 saves; he’s blown just one. “We had no idea how he would handle it,” Collins said. “So far he has handled it great. Not once has he said, ‘I‘m tired today.'”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This probably was one of the best games I’ve seen him pitch. His command tonight, changing speeds, he was really good.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of RHP Jacob DeGrom, who pitched eight scoreless innings Monday against the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Lucas Duda (right knee) was out of the lineup June 1. Duda was available to pinch-hit.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist on May 28. He will resume baseball activities once he can tolerate the discomfort. Manager Terry Collins said there is no timetable for his return.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered on May 25. Wright met with doctors in Los Angeles on June 1 and expected to give the team a report on June 2.

--RHP Dillon Gee (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 16 and also started May 21. He made one more rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on May 27 and is scheduled to rejoin the major league rotation June 3.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He is due to get his cast off around June 1.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani