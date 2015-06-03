New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Third baseman David Wright strolled into the New York Mets clubhouse on Tuesday.

Unfortunately his uniform remained in his locker.

Wright, the Mets’ captain, has been out since April 15. He originally went on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, then injured his back. He was later diagnosed with spinal stenosis, which has kept him off the field.

But Wright was optimistic he’s making progress on his ailment.

“The biggest thing the doctors tell me is you want to avoid surgery at all costs,” Wright said. “So that means being a little bit more cautious. We’re not talking about just playing baseball, but walking around.”

That said, Wright was adamant that he would return this season. He just couldn’t provide a timetable.

“I‘m confident the weekly plan that we do have is not only going to work, it is going to work sooner than later,” Wright said.

Wright does rehab every day, then reports to his doctors every Monday.

So far they’ve yet to give Wright the go-ahead to start baseball activities. And they’ve warned him that if he returns too soon, his chances for aggravating the injury increase dramatically.

“I want to say ‘how close am I to swinging a bat’ and they stop me right there,” Wright said. “And they say ‘we will talk to you Monday.'”

Sandy Alderson, the Mets’ general manager, said the team has a little more clarity regarding Wright. Still, it’s a mystery just when Wright returns.

“I don’t expect him back in the next couple of weeks by any means,” Alderson said. “But at the same time, we do expect him back sometime this season but we will have to wait and see.”

Manager Terry Collins said he’s anxious for Wright to return.

“Like everyone, David included, I‘m disappointed it didn’t come faster,” he said. “But the injury is severe enough that we have to take our time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillion Gee 0-2, 3.86) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 6-0, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Lucas Duda returned to the lineup on Tuesday after getting hit on the outside of his right knee by a pitch on Sunday. Before getting dinged, Duda was swinging a hot bat with six home runs in his last nine games.

--3B Ruben Tejada will continue to get the majority of starts in David Wright’s absence with a back injury. “He’s done a nice job to this point,” general manager Sandy Alderson said.

--INF Daniel Murphy has had 12 starts at third base with David Wright being out. But general manager Sandy Alderson said he’s apprehensive about moving Murphy around too much. Murphy is settling in at the plate and the Mets’ brass doesn’t want to mess with a good thing. Murphy tied a career-high with four hits on Monday night. Since 2012, Murphy has 12 games with four hits, which is tied for the second-most over that span. Only the Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (18) has more.

--RHP Jacob deGrom is making his mark in his second year. Last year’s National League rookie of the years struck out at least eight batters without allowing a walk in each of his last three games. The only other pitchers to do that in the modern era are Cliff Lee (2013) and Ferguson Jenkins (1976).

--3B David Wright, in Southern California to visit back doctors, attended the game in San Diego. Wright said he was confident about returning this season although he couldn’t pinpoint when that might be. He did say it would be “sooner rather than later” although he is still working with physical therapists and hasn’t resumed baseball activities. Wright, who has been on the disabled list since April 15, hurt his back while rehabbing a strained hamstring. Wright has been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and even when he does return, general manager Sandy Alderson said Wright’s playing time will have to be monitored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s always been tough on us. Look at his numbers against the Mets over his career, he has been tough. A great changeup again tonight and we just never get him squared up very good.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on Padres RHP Ian Kennedy after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered on May 25. Wright said on June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist May 28. He will resume baseball activities once he can tolerate the discomfort. Manager Terry Collins said there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will be re-examined in early June, but there is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani