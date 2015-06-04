New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- After four games in Arizona this weekend, the Mets have a day off Monday before returning home to host the World Series champion Giants.

Hmmm ... Tuesday would be the next time right-hander Dillon Gee is scheduled to start.

It didn’t take the vultures long to circle over Gee after he came off the disabled list Wednesday night to allow seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk in four-plus innings against the Padres in Petco Park.

After the game, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked if Gee’s spot in the rotation would be skipped the next time around.

“If I say so, it’s a headline,” said Collins. “So, I‘m not going to say so just yet.”

Now there is a mixed message.

But the Mets have five other starters in Matt Harvey, Jonathon Niese, Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard. Even without a sixth starter, the other five pitchers would get an extra day off were Gee to be skipped from his next start.

Gee made his first start in exactly a month Wednesday, coming off the disabled list with a “mild” right groin strain. In his three starts before being injured, Gee had allowed four runs on 20 hits in 19 2/3 innings -- an earned run average of 1.83.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-25

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-3, 3.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 3-3, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas Wednesday to make room for RHP Dillon Gee being activated from the disabled list. The switch-hitting Muno was 1-for-15 in nine games for the Mets.

--OF Michael Cuddyer was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup with a stiff neck. Cuddyer was 4-for-8 in the first two games of the series with an RBI.

--2B Daniel Murphy has reached base in 13 straight games since May 21. He has hit .408 (20-for-49) during the run. He was 1-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .333 (29-for-87) on the road this season, which is the sixth-highest road batting average in the National League.

--3B Ruben Tejada was 3-for-5 Wednesday, his second 3-for-5 game in the three-game series with the Padres. Tejada was 8-for-14 in the series with two doubles, a RBI and three runs scored. He is hitting .500 (13-for-26) in a six-game hitting streak with four doubles and five RBIs. He is hitting .342 (13-for-38) on the road this season.

--RHP Dillon Gee was activated from the disabled list and started against the Padres Wednesday. He allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk in four-plus innings against the Padres in Petco Park. After the game, Mets manager Terry Collins was asked if Gee’s spot in the rotation would be skipped the next time around. “If I say so, it’s a headline,” said Collins. “So, I‘m not going to say so just yet.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t make some plays behind Dillon and get him out of trouble. He’s around the plate and they’re going to put the ball in play. You have to catch the baseball when he pitches. If we made a couple plays behind him, I don’t think the outcome is the same.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, of RHP Dillon Gee Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Cuddyer (stiff neck) was a late scratch June 3.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Binghamton on May 23. He made another appearance for Binghamton on May 25. He was moved from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Las Vegas June 3 to continue his rehab assignment.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He will start his rehab assignment June 4.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist May 28. He was assigned to restart his rehab assignment June 3.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani