New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- When it became clear that third baseman David Wright would miss extensive time, New York Mets manager Terry Collins juggled his infield defense Thursday, moving Daniel Murphy to third base and Ruben Tejada to second.

You know what they say about the best laid plans ...

Three innings into the change, Murphy was forced to leave Thursday’s game, a 6-2 Mets win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, due to tightness in his left quadriceps. He is to undergo an MRI exam Friday, but it appears almost certain the Mets will be without him for a while. And since they are carrying only 12 position players, a decision must be made soon, Collins said.

Until Murphy’s exit, Collins had everything lined up the way he wanted it. Tejada started the previous seven games at third base, with Murphy manning his normal spot at second. Murphy played third earlier during Wright’s absence, and Collins sounded as if he would give the new alignment a good, long look.

“With the news that David is week-to-week, if not more, we have to start putting our best defense out there,” Collins said. “I‘m a true believer in good pitching and good defense, and we certainly have the good pitching. I thought we’d flip it, and both Dan and Ruben were on board with it.”

Collins said he was mulling the move for a week. Even after Murphy’s injury, Collins said that Tejada would remain at second base.

“Dan Murphy is a stinking All-Star,” Collins said. “You just don’t take All-Stars and switch them positions for one or two days. We’ll have this alignment, and I‘m not saying we won’t switch in the middle. But for now, this is what we are going to go with.”

Collins said he considered moving shortstop Wilmer Flores but stopped short of the full-scale change. Some believe the Mets’ best infield defense would be Tejada at shortstop and Flores at second base.

“We might,” Collins said of moving Flores. “Nobody said we’re not going to do it. We’re just not doing it now. We’re trying to take baby steps now. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel totally. I know that I think Dan Murphy is an outstanding third baseman. As I told Ruben, if Jose Reyes was still here, he’d be the second baseman. I‘m going to put you back where I think you fit the best right now. We’ll go from there.”

Collins said he will readdress the infield alignment again when Wright returns.

“I‘m going to stay away from the shortstop position right now because it’s a firestorm,” Collins said. “(Flores has) played great. He made a real good play in San Diego. Leave him alone. The minute you move him, controversy starts. Then you move him back, and more controversy. We’re trying to play baseball here and stay away from the back page.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-5, 4.42 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 3-3, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey gave up two solo home runs and struck out nine in seven innings to break a three-game losing streak Thursday. It was his first victory since May 1, and he said a second-inning homer by Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia got him going. “I kind of got angry that my last couple of starts weren’t very good, and I think I needed to put an end to that and started getting a little more aggressive,” he said. “Once that (homer) happened, I didn’t want to let the team down again. For me, it was more of an anger than anything. Just tried to keep them off the board.” Harvey struck out three in both the third and fourth innings of the 6-2 victory, and he fanned Nos. 3-4 hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Yasmany Tomas with runners on first and third to end the third.

--RF John Mayberry Jr. collected a career-high four hits in a rare start, entering the lineup after Arizona changed starting pitchers to go with LHP Robbie Ray. Mayberry had two doubles and added a two-run homer in the ninth inning for some breathing room in a 6-2 victory. “We learned late, but you have to come to the ballpark ready to play each and every day. You can’t be surprised,” said Mayberry, who had only seven hits in 51 previous at-bats. Mayberry singled in a three-run sixth inning that gave the Mets the lead and doubled and scored in the eighth inning, his second double. Mayberry had made only seven starts since April 25 and had four hits in his last 39 at-bats coming in. “Obviously, the results haven’t been what I’ve liked, but this is a start in the right direction,” Mayberry said. “I’ll try to maintain what I did tonight and stay hot.”

--2B/3B Daniel Murphy was 1-for-2 with a double while making his first start at third base since May 15, although it did not last long. He was removed in the middle of the third inning with tightness in his left quadriceps. Murphy will undergo an MRI exam Friday but is expected to miss time. “Getting down the line I felt it tighten up,” Murphy said. “You never want to go down. It is frustrating. But we are not the only team in the big leagues dealing with injuries right now. This happened for a reason. It is my job to be still right now and let it run its course.” Murphy has started 12 game at third base and 37 games at second base this season, and his start Thursday was part of a plan to play him at third and Ruben Tejada at second for the foreseeable future. Manager Terry Collins said he believes his infield defense is better with Murphy and third base and Tejada at second. “Dan Murphy is as good a third baseman as there is in this league,” Collins said. “I’ve seen it in loving color. He has a strong arm, good hands. He has good reactions. So I feel very, very comfortable with him at third base, and I think we’re better off there.” Murphy has played 451 games at second and 55 at third in his seven-year career.

--2B Ruben Tejada was 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in his first game back at second base after starting the previous seven and eight of 12 at third base. He flip-flopped with Daniel Murphy, and manager Terry Collins indicated before the game he planned to give the new alignment a long look, although Murphy sustained a left quadriceps injury and was removed in the third inning. Collins said Tejada would stay at second base if Murphy cannot return quickly. “We have to start putting our best defense out there,” Collins said. “I‘m a true believer in good pitching and good defense, and we certainly have the good pitching.” Tejada never played third in his six-year career until getting a start there May 14. He has played 351 games at shortstop and 107 at second base.

--RHP Dillon Gee gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in four innings in a 7-3 loss at San Diego on Wednesday, but manager Terry Collins said it was too early to tell if Gee would made his next start in the Mets’ six-man rotation. “I haven’t got there yet today,” Collins said. “A lot going on. As of right now, I would have to say he probably will. But things can change.” The Mets have on off day Monday, so keeping Gee in the rotation would give RHP Matt Harvey, LHP Jon Niese, RHP Bartolo Colon and RHP Jacob deGrom six days off between starts. Gee, 0-3 with a 4.46 ERA, has made six starts. Gee’s start in San Diego was his first in a month after he missed time with strained groin.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (neck) returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing a game with neck soreness. He went 1-for-5 in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Jeurys Familia got his 16th save, his second five-out save of the season, when he entered with Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt batting with a runner on first base and one out in the eighth inning of a 4-2 game. Familia threw two wild pitches as the runner took third, then struck out Goldschmidt on a 99 mph, four-seam fastball. “I wasn’t going to let Goldschmidt hit against anybody but him,” Collins said. After a walk, Familia got out of the inning on a groundout.

--2B Dilson Herrera began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts. He has been sidelined since May 15 due to a broken tip of his right middle finger.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a walk. He went on the disabled list in late April due to a fractured right hand, and his recovery was slowed when he sustained a bone bruise in his right wrist while rehabbing for St. Lucie last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a big night like that from John, and so did John. It’s been tough to get him in the lineup. We know he can do damage.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on little-used RF John Mayberry Jr., who finished with four hits Thursday in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Daniel Murphy (left quadriceps tightness) left the June 4 game. He will undergo an MRI exam June 5.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Binghamton on May 23 and to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 4.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 4.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist May 28. He began a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on June 4.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Danny Murphy

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani