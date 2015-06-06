New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The New York Mets cannot catch a break. Sprains, strains, pulls and fractures are something else again. Infielder Daniel Murphy joined the extensive list of injured Mets on Friday when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. In addition, catcher Kevin Plawecki was unavailable with a medical issue believed to be related to his vertigo last season.

Murphy joined Opening Day starters David Wright and catcher Travis D‘Arnaud on the disabled list, and center Juan Lagares is playing through rib soreness. Not to mention starter Zack Wheeler and bullpen arms Jenrry Mejia, Bobby Parnell and Josh Edgin, all in various stages of recovery from elbow injuries. All but Mejia has undergone Tommy John surgery.

Mets manager Terry Collins called it the worst concentrated wave of injuries to significant players that he has seen in his 11 seasons as a major league manager with Houston, the Los Angeles Angels and the Mets.

Not the worst ever, though.

“I had to activate myself one time when I was managing in Albuquerque,” said Collins of his work with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. “And my pitching coach. Between games of a doubleheader.”

That was in 1984, when Collins had six at-bats in three games with the Dukes, and pitching coach Dave Wallace made four appearances, even winning a game on a team that included Ken Howell, Sid Bream and Rafael Landestoy. Collins was 35. Wallace was 36.

“That’s the last time I’ve been through this,” Collins said.

A day after indicating Murphy would be the third baseman and Ruben Tejada would be the regular at second, Collins was forced into another lineup juggle. Eric Campbell was back at third base, making his 25th start in place of Wright, who is week-to-week, Collins said, with a hamstring injury.

There is only one thing to do -- adapt, adjust and improvise.

“I was certainly real disappointed last night when Dan walked up and said I think I pulled my quad,” Collins said. “We look at what we’ve got and we go to some of these young guys and say, ‘Listen, there are going to be some opportunities. Make the most of it.’ We have a situation where we are forced into it, and we have to deal with it.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-3, 4.72 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-1, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Niese gave up three runs in six innings, striking out eight, on Friday. He lost a 2-1 lead by giving up two runs in the sixth inning, about the time water started seeping through the Chase Field retractable roof and dripping just to the right side of the rubber. “I knew it was there because it was right in front of me,” Niese said of the water. “I am looking at the signs and water is dripping right in front of me. If I noticed it I am sure the hitters were noticing it. There was kind of a big puddle on the mound. It kind of collected water on the mound. All of a sudden I felt some drops on my arm.”

--2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list Friday after an MRI revealed a strained left quadriceps. Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday he had hoped to keep Murphy at third base for the long term while David Wright heals, but that changed when Murphy suffered his injury while running out a ground ball in the third inning of Thursday’s 6-2 victory over Arizona. “It’s not real serious,” Collins said, “but David’s hamstring wasn’t very serious either.” Wright has been out since April 15, and there is no timetable for his return.

--3B Eric Campbell was 1-for-4 with a an RBI single while making his 25th start of the season at third base Friday, entering the lineup after 2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. Campbell’s RBI single in the fourth inning that gave the Mets a 2-1 lead snapped an 0-for-27 skid. “He’s hit the ball hard,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s still had good at-bats. He battles at-bats. He’s athletic.” Campbell will not be the regular at third, with Collins saying, “It will just be a day-to-day decision.” 2B Ruben Tejada will remain at second, Collins said, leaving INF Danny Muno as the only other infielder on the roster.

--INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday after 2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. Muno, in his third stint with the Mets this season, has one hit in 15 at-bats in nine games, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He was hitting .269 with one homer, 12 RBIs and three stolen bases at Las Vegas.

--C Kevin Plawecki did not start Friday because he was not feeling well, and Mets manager Terry Collins said the team was not sure what the issue was. Plawecki, who had a two-run double and scored a run Friday, missed a week last summer with symptoms of vertigo, and Collins said this illness is “similar.” 3B Eric Campbell is the backup catcher, Collins said, and INF Danny Muno also can catch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it was there because it was right in front of me. I am looking at the signs and water is dripping right in front of me. If I noticed it I am sure the hitters were noticing it.” - LHP Jon Niese, regarding a leak in the roof in Arizona.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Daniel Murphy (left quadriceps tightness) left the June 4 game. He had MRI exam and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 5.

--RHP Vic Black (right shoulder tendinitis, neck herniation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on April 18. He was diagnosed with a neck injury April 20 but said April 22 he didn’t think he would need surgery. He was shut down for a week in late April. He resumed throwing, on flat ground from 90 feet, on April 30. He started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 16. He threw in an extended spring training league game May 19, then moved his rehab to Binghamton on May 23 and to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 4.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 4.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist May 28. He began a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on June 4.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so, and was expected to throw off a mound for the first time May 27.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani