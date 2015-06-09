New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the fifth time in as many years under general manager Sandy Alderson, the New York Mets used their first draft pick on a position player Monday by taking outfielder Desmond Lindsay from Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota, Fla., with the 53rd overall selection.

The Mets forfeited their first-round pick when they signed free agent outfielder Michael Cuddyer.

In landing Lindsay, the Mets hope they found a first-round caliber player who slipped due to hamstring injury incurred during his senior season.

“Without the hamstring injury this spring, we don’t think there would be any way that he would have lasted to the 53rd pick in this draft,” Mets vice president of player development Paul DePodesta said during a conference call late Monday night. “There’s just too much talent there. (The) combination of power and speed, this is very difficult to find.”

Scouting director Tommy Tanous said the Mets were comfortable taking Lindsay after watching him the past several seasons at Out-of-Door Academy, which he led to two district titles in the last three seasons, as well as in summer leagues and showcases, including the Metropolitan Baseball Classic held last August at Citi Field.

“We feel that he is basically an offensive machine,” said Tanous, who believes Lindsay is one of the fastest players in the draft.

Lindsay is committed to the University of North Carolina, but Tanous said the Mets are very confident he will forgo college and sign with the Mets, who just happen to be the lifelong favorite team of his Connecticut-born grandmother.

According to Baseball America, the slot value for the 53rd pick is $1,142,700. The Mets’ total draft allotment this year is $3,587,800, the lowest figure in the majors.

“This is a player that has expressed his interest in playing professional baseball, especially for the Mets,” Tanous said. “Desmond will be a Met. I don’t think there’s much of an issue there.”

By selecting Lindsay, the Mets continued to take the long view toward fixing the franchise’s oft-maligned offense. New York is 13th in the National League in runs scored and hasn’t finished above sixth since 2011.

Lindsay is the fourth high school player Alderson has taken with the Mets’ first pick. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, a 2011 pick, and shortstop Gavin Cecchini, a 2012 pick, are currently playing for Double-A Binghamton. First baseman Dominic Smith, a 2013 pick, is at high Class A St. Lucie.

The Mets also are moving conservatively with outfielder Michael Conforto, whom they picked out of Oregon State last June. Conforto was promoted to Binghamton on May 30 after hitting .305 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in his first 88 professional games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 5-4, 4.29 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-3, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom mixed streaks of dominance with some struggles Sunday afternoon in his seven-inning outing. Aside from allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over seven innings, deGrom struck out 10, his second double-digit strikeout game in four starts. DeGrom also struck out five straight hitters and six of seven across the first three innings. However, he walked three after not walking a batter over his previous three starts, a span of 26 1/3 innings.

--RF Curtis Granderson homered twice Sunday at Arizona, his 16th career multi-homer game and first since June 8, 2014, at San Francisco. Granderson homered on the fourth pitch of the game, his third leadoff home run this season and the 31st of his career. He later added a solo shot to lead off the fifth.

--3B Eric Campbell’s two-run home run in the second inning was his second long ball of the season. Campbell’s first home run came April 25 against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia. Since snapping an 0-for-28 skid with an RBI single Friday, Campbell has four hits in 10 at-bats. He also stole two bases Sunday, both in the ninth inning.

--LF Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a bloop single to right in the fourth inning. Cuddyer’s streak is the longest on the team this season.

--SS Wilmer Flores returned to the starting lineup after a night off for general soreness and homered in the sixth inning. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is batting .294 (10-for-34).

--RHP Vic Black, who broke camp on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout Saturday night for Las Vegas, then was optioned to the Triple-A club Sunday. Black allowed six earned runs in eight innings since beginning his rehab assignment May 16.

--RHP Bobby Parnell, working his way back from Tommy John surgery performedin April 2014, surrendered a home run and struck out one in one inning Saturday for Double-A Binghamton. Parnell, the Mets’ one-time closer, has allowed 10 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings (14.21 ERA) over seven games for Binghamton.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas from Class A St. Lucie. D‘Arnaud has been out since April 20 with a metacarpal fracture of his right little finger, and he went 6-for-16 (.375) with four RBIs in five games for St. Lucie. He is on track to rejoin the Mets within the next week.

--2B Dilson Herrera moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas from Class A St. Lucie. Herrera has been sidelined since May 15 with a fractured right middle finger, and he went 5-for-11 (.455) in three games for St. Lucie. He is on track to rejoin the Mets within the next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need Curtis to be himself, and that’s to hit some home runs. I have no problem with him jumping on something early in the game, early in the count and hitting a home run.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RF Curtis Granderson, who led off the first and fifth innings with homers Sunday in the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (fractured right hand, bone bruise in right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20. He was cleared to begin swinging a bat May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He played in an extended spring training league game May 26. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on May 27 but was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist May 28. He began a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on June 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 8.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 8.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Ruben Tejada

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani