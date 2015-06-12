New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Sandy Alderson has bad news for New York Mets fans hoping to see the general manager make a quick trade to address one of the league’s worst offenses.

“I’d say it’s a very narrow market,” Alderson said Thursday afternoon, a few hours before the Mets edged the San Francisco Giants 5-4 at Citi Field. “Teams are not looking to dump their players in the middle of June. That’s like advertising to their fans that the season is over.”

Despite a nearly two-month slump, the season is anything but over for the Mets (32-29). New York, which was no-hit in a 5-0 loss on Tuesday and has scored three runs or less in 26 of its last 45 games, moved back into first place in the NL East Thursday by virtue of its win and a loss by the Washington Nationals.

But for now, the Mets will have to be content with getting reinforcements in the form of players returning from the disabled list. Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who missed 46 games with a broken right index finger, came off the disabled list Wednesday and went 3-for-8 over the last two nights.

Infielder Dilson Herrera, who suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger on May 15, returned Thursday and went 0-for-3. He’ll likely play second base until Daniel Murphy, who went on the disabled list June 5 with a strained left quad, returns. Alderson said Thursday he hopes Murphy can return as soon as he is eligible.

“With Murphy going out, things were complicated,” Alderson said. “We’ve got Herrera coming back. You have to sort of balance what you have versus what you can get (and) at what player cost, more than anything else.”

There is no timetable for the return of third baseman David Wright, who has been out since April 15 due to hamstring and back problems. But the Mets’ obvious need at the position will make it even tougher for Alderson to trade for a longer-term solution than struggling Eric Campbell, who is hitting .189 after going 0-for-4 Thursday.

”By and large, the players that are available aren’t doing particularly well themselves,“ Alderson said. ”And if they’re doing well -- or even if they have a reputation for having done well in the past -- it’s like an arm and a leg.

“So when I say there’s a narrow market, there aren’t that many sellers. And they’re going to take advantage of their position. I get that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 4-3, 3.36 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-4, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to move into a tie for the National League lead in wins on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opening game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon remained stuck at eight wins in taking a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1. It was the 24th straight start in which Colon earned a decision. Colon is 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on Apr. 23, when Colon gave up three runs over six innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory at Citi Field.

--INF Dilson Herrera was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he went 0-for-3 in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Giants. Herrera was injured May 15, when he suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger after being hit by a grounder during batting practice. He hit .400 (8-for-20) with two RBI in five rehab between Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera, who is expected to see regular time at second base until injured 2B Daniel Murphy returns from the disabled list, is hitting .216 with one homer and three RBIs in 11 games for the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday but didn’t pitch in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Giants. Parnell, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since suffering an elbow injury March 31, 2014, that required Tommy John surgery, has 36 big league saves but is expected to be eased into higher leverage situations after struggling badly during his rehab. He posted an 11.57 ERA, allowed 36 baserunners over 14 innings and threw his fastball in the low-90s instead of the mid-to-high 90s, as he did prior to getting hurt.

--RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the bereavement list by the Mets on Thursday. Gee has traveled back to Texas to attend the funeral of his grandmother and will be away from the Mets for at least three games. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games (six starts). Gee was moved to the bullpen last week and allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday in his first relief appearance since May 4, 2011.

--INF Ruben Tejada was placed on the paternity leave list by the Mets on Thursday, hours after his daughter was born. Tejada will be away from the Mets for between one and three games. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 31 games, though he is hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

--INF Daniel Murphy (left quad strain) is scheduled to bat in an extended spring training league game at the Mets’ complex in Florida on Friday. General manager Sandy Alderson said Murphy wouldn’t run the bases. Alderson also said Murphy feels good and has a chance to come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible on June 20. Murphy is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games.

--C Kevin Plawecki (dizziness) has been diagnosed with badly clogged sinuses. Plawecki has battled dizziness for weeks and has missed five of the Mets’ last six games. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday night that doctors determined Plawecki’s condition was worsened by flying. Collins also said the Mets wouldn’t be as hamstrung, roster-wise, on Friday, which could mean that Plawecki will be healthy enough to play or that he could be either placed on the disabled list or sent to Triple-A Las Vegas. Plawecki is hitting .211 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 33 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was big to be able to scrape together that inning. It allowed us to at least get back to our approach and not try to put too much pressure to get the hit.” -- Mets OF Michael Cuddyer, after a win over the Giants on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Kevin Plawecki (dizziness) did not play for the fifth time in six games June 11. Tests revealed badly clogged sinuses, a condition that was worsened by flying. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. With his rehab clock about to expire, he joined the Mets on June 10 and was activated June 11.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 8. He was activated June 11.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He is scheduled to bat in an extended spring training league game June 12.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee (bereavement list)

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada (paternity list)

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani