New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The afternoon soap opera is all but dead. Fortunately, the New York Mets are still around to provide all the twists, turns and dysfunctional relationships a fan of sudsy drama could possibly handle.

The latest installment in “As The Six-Man Rotation Turns” took place Friday -- the day when soaps used to air their cliffhangers -- when the six-man rotation, presumed dead when it was driven off a cliff and incinerated in a fireball less than a week earlier, made its dramatic return hours before the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, at Citi Field.

Just don’t call it the six-man rotation. The current configuration is more like a mysterious twin brother the Mets are dubbing “six-man rotation light.” Seriously.

“This was always a six-man light, five-man heavy -- however you want to describe it,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday. “This was never about pitching guys every sixth (game) regardless of an off-day or what have you. You can look at all of my comments leading up to it, which are perfectly consistent with that.”

And perfectly inconsistent with the words uttered and plans formulated by pitching coach Dan Warthen and manager Terry Collins.

On May 27, Warthen said he and Collins had mapped out a schedule in which the Mets would employ the six-man rotation into August, which would save all their starters at least three starts apiece in an attempt to keep everyone -- but especially dominant young right-handers Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard -- healthy and pitching into September and perhaps even October.

Privately, uniformed Mets personnel acknowledged they wanted to give the six-man rotation at least two turns before evaluating it. But on June 6 -- the last day of the first six-man cycle -- Collins said the Mets would go back to a five-man rotation and demote right-hander Dillon Gee to the bullpen.

Except Gee is now back in the rotation for a spot start Sunday so that the Mets can give Syndergaard and Harvey an extra day of rest apiece during a stretch in which the Mets play 13 games in as many days.

”I‘m not going to call it anything,“ Collins said Friday during an entertaining 20-minute pregame press conference. ”We’re in a five-man rotation. I decided to put a spot starter in there, in the five-man rotation, to give (pitchers) an extra day of rest.

“So don’t call it a six-man. Call it a five-man with a spot start.”

So why not just call it a six-man rotation then?

“Well, previously, it was a six-man, but you guys created this monster that I couldn’t control,” Collins said. “I‘m trying to dissolve this thing. I‘m not trying to create something. I didn’t fall off the pumpkin truck. I’ve been on the road before. I said I‘m going to dissolve this. We’re going to go back to a five-man rotation and every so often I‘m going to stick a starter in there to give them a day. Now that should be pretty clear.”

Until it isn’t -- an eventuality Collins seemed prepared for even as he tried to destroy the monster Friday.

“It’s drama,” Collins said. “We’re living in New York City. That’s where drama’s made. So here’s something that could create some drama.”

That it did.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 1.84 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-4, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to extend his winning streak to five decisions on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as the Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-3. In his last five starts, deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA while striking out 44 and allowing just 23 baserunners over 36 1/3 innings. The stretch has lowered his overall ERA from 3.46 to 2.42, which was the sixth-lowest in the National League entering Friday. DeGrom is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves last Sept. 21, when deGrom made the final appearance of his Rookie of the Year season and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings as the Mets beat the Braves, 10-2, at Turner Field.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday prior to the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Braves. Goeddel last pitched Thursday, when he tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. It was the 20th scoreless outing in 22 appearances this season for Goeddel, who has a 1.96 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 23 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on April 8.

--INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Braves. Muno was optioned to Las Vegas on Wednesday but was allowed to return before the usual 10-day minimum because RHP Erik Goeddel was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. He will likely be used in a utility role. It is the fourth stint in the majors this season for Muno, who has just two hits in 21 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 31 games for Las Vegas.

--RHP Dillon Gee is returning to the Mets’ rotation, at least temporarily. Gee, who is currently on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother in Texas, will return to the Mets on Sunday and start the series finale against the Braves. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets are not returning to a six-man rotation, of which Gee was briefly a part of earlier this month before being demoted to the bullpen on June 6. However, Collins said he wanted to give Gee a spot start so that RHPs Noah Syndergaard and RHP Matt Harvey could get an extra day of rest during a stretch in which the Mets play 13 games in as many days. Gee will be making his first start since June 3, when he gave up seven runs (four earned) over four innings in a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season.

--SS Wilmer Flores had a memorable debut as a big league cleanup hitter Friday, when he homered in his first at-bat to give the Mets a lead they’d never relinquish in a 5-3 win. Flores batted cleanup because the Mets’ normal cleanup batter, 1B/LF Michael Cuddyer, batted third in place of 1B Lucas Duda, who got the night off. The homer was the 10th of the season for Flores, who became the third Mets shortstop to homer out of the cleanup spot and the first since Howard Johnson did it on May 12, 1991. Flores is also the fourth Mets shortstop to hit at least 10 homers in a season and the first since Jose Reyes hit 11 in 2010. The 10 homers tie Flores for the major league lead among shortstops with Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis Cardinals. Flores is batting .249 and leads the Mets in both homers and RBIs (29).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really proud of those guys, what kind of job they did tonight to preserve the W.” -- Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, in the bullpen preserving his win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 12.

--C Kevin Plawecki (dizziness) did not play for the fifth time in six games June 11. Tests revealed badly clogged sinuses, a condition that was worsened by flying. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bobby Parnell (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on April 14, but on April 24, GM Sandy Alderson said he was getting shut down for five to seven days due to soreness in his right forearm. Parnell resumed throwing on flat ground from 60 feet on April 30, and he started a new rehab assignment with St. Lucie on May 11. He threw in an extended spring training game May 19, then moved his rehab to Double-A Binghamton on May 23. He was activated June 11.

--2B Dilson Herrera (broken tip of right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on June 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 8. He was activated June 11.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He is scheduled to bat in an extended spring training league game June 12.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee (bereavement list)

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Erik Goeddel

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

Anthony Recker

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada (paternity list)

INF Danny Muno

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani