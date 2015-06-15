New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In a span of 11 weeks, right-hander Jeurys Familia has gone from a question mark at closer to the unquestioned leader of the New York Mets’ bullpen -- and quite possibly the most valuable player on the entire roster.

Familia proved his value for the second straight day Sunday, when he got the final four outs to preserve the Mets’ 10-8, come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

It was the fifth time this season Familia has thrown more than one inning. In those outings, Familia is 1-0 with four saves while allowing no runs on five hits over 8 1/3 innings.

“I can’t say enough about the job he’s done,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He is now ‘The Guy.'”

The Mets were reminded of that Saturday, when Familia was away from the team following the birth of his son, Jeurys Jr., late Friday night in New Jersey. New York entered the ninth leading the Braves 3-1, but right-hander Hansel Robles and left-hander Alex Torres combined to squander the lead and the Mets eventually lost 5-3 in 11 innings.

When Familia returned to the Mets on Sunday morning, Collins said he was greeted like a long-lost family member.

“A lot of guys were excited to see him when he walked through the door,” Collins said. “First thing you hear is ‘The Man’s here.’ That’s what he’s become.”

Familia wasn’t even supposed to be the Mets’ closer, but he moved into the role when incumbent right-hander Jenrry Mejia suffered an elbow injury while warming up during the season opener against the Washington Nationals. Familia became the Mets’ long-term option at the role just days later, when Mejia was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

Now, he’s one of the best in the league at what he does. The save Sunday was the 19th for Familia, who is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 innings. Health permitting, he is shaping up as a near-lock to be selected to the National League team for the All-Star Game in Cincinnati on July 14.

“You talk about shortening games -- you look up in the seventh inning, you go ‘How do we get six outs to where we can then get to The Man?'” Collins said.

Sometimes, it doesn’t even take that long.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-30

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-4, 4.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-4, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard will pitch against his original franchise on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Syndergaard was selected by the Blue Jays with the 38th pick of the 2010 draft and was traded on Dec. 17, 2012 to the Mets, along with C Travis d‘Arnaud, in the blockbuster seven-player deal that sent RHP R.A. Dickey to Toronto. In his last two starts, Syndergaard is 0-2 and has allowed 11 runs on 20 hits over just 10 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 1.82 to 4.15. This will be Syndergaard’s seventh career start and his first against an American League foe.

--RHP Dillon Gee was activated from the bereavement list Sunday, when he tied a career high by giving up eight runs yet was spared the loss when the Mets came back to stun the Braves, 10-8. Gee, who missed the previous three games following the death of his grandmother, gave up 11 hits (one shy of his career high) and one walk while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. The Mets trailed 8-3 after four but scored seven runs in the next three innings. Gee hadn’t given up eight runs in a start since Aug. 22, 2011, when he also lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. With Sunday’s performance, his overall ERA soared from 4.50 to 5.90.

--INF Ruben Tejada was activated from the paternity leave list Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Tejada missed the previous three games following the birth of his daughter. He snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a second-inning double. Tejada is now batting .268 with one homer and 10 RBI in 97 at-bats.

--INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Muno has been recalled to the Mets four times this season -- most recently on Friday -- but is just 2-for-24 with 10 strikeouts. In Saturday’s 5-3, 11-inning loss, Muno went 0-for-3 at the plate and tied a team record by committing three errors at third base. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 31 games at Las Vegas.

--C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Recker opened the season as the Mets’ backup catcher but hit just .143 with two homers, three RBI and 20 strikeouts in 49 at-bats. With Recker at Las Vegas, rookie C Kevin Plawecki will become the backup to Travis d‘Arnaud.

--LHP Brad Wieck was sent to the San Diego Padres on Saturday as the player-to-be-named later that completes the March 30 trade in which the Mets acquired LHP Alex Torres. Wieck, whom the Mets selected in the seventh round of the 2014 draft out of Oklahoma City University, was 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 56 innings over 10 starts with Class A Savannah.

--LHP Sean Gilmartin earned his first major league win Sunday, when he threw two hitless innings of relief in the Mets’ come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the Braves. The Mets trailed 8-5 when Gilmartin took the mound in the fifth, but he allowed only one walk while striking out three and moved in line for the win when CF Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Gilmartin, whom the Mets acquired from the Minnesota Twins via the Rule 5 draft last December, has a 2.01 ERA in 24 appearances and has allowed just 22 baserunners (15 hits and seven walks) in 22 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just think everybody stayed positive. Everybody was upbeat on the bench. It was just a good feeling. Not going down without a fight was kind of the mentality.” -- Mets LF Darrell Ceciliani, after a win over the braves on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

RHP Dillon Gee

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani