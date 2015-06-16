New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Thirty years later, the New York Mets have put a baseball spin on the first solo hit by former Police lead singer Sting: If you want someone to maybe serve as an occasional sixth starter, set him free.

Or at least designate him for assignment, which is what the Mets did Monday with right-hander Dillon Gee. The 2014 Opening Day starter, who was demoted to the bullpen earlier this month when the Mets dropped their plans for a six-man rotation, was yanked off the 40-man roster a day after he tied a career high by allowing eight runs in a spot start against the Atlanta Braves.

“We’ve got to get Dillon back, and right now, we don’t have the innings to probably do that,” Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday afternoon, hours before New York ended the Toronto Blue Jays’ 11-game winning streak with a 4-3, 11-inning win at Citi Field. “Hopefully this is a decision that is going to help him, and also us, if he isn’t claimed.”

Chances are good that Gee -- who is 0-3 this season with a 5.90 ERA in eight games, including seven starts, and is still due about $3 million on the one-year, $5.3 million deal he signed in January -- will slip through waivers.

There is a chance he could be traded if he isn’t claimed, but Sandy Alderson has made just 16 trades since taking over as general manager following the 2010 season and either couldn’t or wouldn’t trade Gee last winter, when it was obvious he was about to be squeezed out of a rotation spot in New York.

If Gee isn’t claimed or traded, he’ll head to Triple-A Las Vegas to get the work he needs so that he can be an option if the Mets need another spot starter at some point this summer. Gee has pitched just three times for the Mets -- and gone 0-1 with a 12.54 ERA -- since he was placed on the disabled list May 9 a mild right groin strain.

“I think the kind of pitcher Dillon is, he needs a lot of reps to keep him sharp,” Collins said. “We couldn’t provide those right now. I think (it‘s) best for him to go down and hopefully pitch and get back here. Like Sandy told him and I agree: We’re going to need a sixth guy here pretty soon. There’s no reason why it can’t be him.”

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Scott Copeland, 1-0, 0.90 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 6-4, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to snap out of the longest slump of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up seven runs (tying a career high) on nine hits and two walks while striking out a career-low two over six innings as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants 8-5. It was the third loss in the last four starts for Harvey, who has surrendered 20 earned runs over just 25 innings in that span as his overall ERA has soared from 1.98 to 3.62. He has had an ERA higher than that just twice as a major leaguer -- following his third and fourth career starts in 2012. Harvey has never faced the Blue Jays.

--RHP Akeel Morris was recalled from Class A St. Lucie on Monday. He did not pitch in the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win. Morris is likely up to provide some depth for a bullpen that threw 9 1/3 innings on Saturday and Sunday. He earned the promotion after going 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 13 saves and 46 strikeouts in 32 innings over 24 games for St. Lucie. Morris is 12-12 with a 2.79 ERA, 32 saves and 334 strikeouts in 248 1/3 innings in six professional seasons since the Mets selected him in the 10th round of the 2010 draft.

--RHP Dillon Gee was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday. Gee was the Mets’ Opening Day starter in 2014 but struggled this season, especially after returning from a groin strain that cost him more than three weeks. He lost his rotation spot following a June 3 start in which he gave up seven runs (four earned) in four innings against the San Diego Padres. Gee went 0-1 with a 12.54 ERA in three appearances (two starts) since his activation. In a spot start Sunday, Gee tied a career high by giving up eight runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Terry Collins said he is hopeful Gee will slip through waivers and join the rotation at Triple-A Las Vegas. Gee is 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA in eight games (seven starts) this season and 40-37 with a 4.03 ERA since reaching the majors with the Mets in 2010.

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, two days after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Nieuwenhuis had to be exposed to waivers again in order to be sent to Las Vegas because he is out of options. He is now back with his original team -- one he left on May 27, when the Mets traded him to the Angels for cash considerations after he opened the season with just three hits and 17 strikeouts in 38 at-bats. He was 3-for-22 with nine strikeouts for the Angels. Nieuwenhuis is a lifetime .226 hitter with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 236 major league games dating back to 2012.

--2B Daniel Murphy (left quad strain) is on pace to come off the disabled list when first eligible on Saturday. Murphy was injured while running out a ground ball on June 4 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list the next day. But he began swinging in extended spring training league on Friday and general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that Murphy continues to progress towards his return. Murphy is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games this season.

--3B David Wright (hamstring, spinal stenosis) may be inching closer to rejoining the Mets. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday he was “ ... looking at probably the All-Star Break as a realistic possibility” for a return to the majors for Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14. Wright was first shelved with a right hamstring strain but developed back pain during his rehab and was eventually diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He has spent the last three weeks undergoing physical therapy in California. Alderson said a return around the All-Star Break is contingent on Wright being cleared for baseball activities before the end of the month. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re huge wins, especially when you fall behind like we did. This is like three games this homestand we’ve come out of nowhere to win games. It just builds tremendous confidence in the clubhouse that it can be done.” - Mets manager Terry Collins, after the Mets rallied for 4-3, 11-inning win over Toronto Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12 and is expected to return to the Mets when eligible on June 20.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. Wright said June 2 that he will return this season, but he can’t say when as he has yet to resume baseball activities. General manager Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star Break.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Akeel Morris

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani