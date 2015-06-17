New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Meet the New York Mets’ new eighth-inning set-up man. Same as their old closer.

Right-hander Bobby Parnell took a big -- and surprising -- step toward solidifying a season-long weakness for the Mets on Tuesday night, when he recorded the final five outs of a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field.

With the Mets ahead 3-0 but the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, Parnell relieved right-hander Carlos Torres and wriggled out of the jam when he retired right fielder Jose Bautista on a sacrifice fly, surrendered an RBI single to first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and struck out left fielder Chris Colabello.

“You can’t put him in a bigger situation than he was in tonight -- one of the biggest home run hitters in all of baseball with the bases loaded,” Mets manager Terry Collins said, “Nice to know we’ve got another weapon down there.”

Parnell then closed out his first save since July 30, 2013, by throwing a perfect ninth. He didn’t pitch after that in 2013 due to a neck injury and pitched just once last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 8, 2014.

“Felt good,” Parnell said. “Definitely had some adrenaline going. It was definitely a fun time to pitch. That ninth inning’s always good.”

The ninth inning used to be home for Parnell, who recorded 36 saves between 2011 and 2013. Now the ninth inning belongs to right-hander Jeurys Familia, who has 19 saves and a 1.39 ERA in 30 games.

But the Mets desperately need to find someone who can get the ball to Familia, who was brought in with two outs in the eighth on both Sunday, when he closed out a four-out save in a 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves, and Monday, when he squandered a 2-1 lead in what turned out to be a 4-3, 11-inning win for New York.

“We’ve got to calm down the four-out saves, I can tell you that,” Collins said Monday night. “We’ve got to get out of that eighth inning a little bit easier.”

Parnell didn’t seem to be a likely candidate to vie for a set-up role when he was posted an 11.57 ERA and allowed 36 baserunners over 14 innings during a 15-appearance rehab stint interrupted by a bout of forearm soreness.

He was activated last Thursday because his rehab clock had run out but has yet to allow a run in three innings over three appearances. The adrenaline of pitching in the bigs seems to have sharpened Parnell’s stuff: His fastball. which used to reach the high 90s, was clocked in the 90-91 range in his first two outings on Saturday and Sunday before being measured at 95 mph on Tuesday.

“It’s going to come,” Collins said. “We’ve got to give him a little time. He showed you tonight that he knows how to pitch.”

Parnell acknowledged Tuesday that closing is in his blood but that he’ll have to look to help the team elsewhere with Familia having locked down the ninth inning.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do and Familia is the closer now,” Parnell said. “So I‘m going to go out there and do the best I can, whatever role they put me in.”

He might have found it Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-6, 4.24 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-1, 5.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4. It was the longest start for Niese since May 9, which was also the last time he earned a win. In six starts since, Niese is 0-4 with a 6.82 ERA. He produced quality starts in each of his last two appearances, during which he has allowed seven runs (five earned) over 13 innings. Niese will be making only his second career appearance against the Blue Jays. He took the loss on May 18, 2012, when he gave up eight runs over three innings as the Mets fell, 14-5, at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) continues to struggle with stiffness in his throwing shoulder. Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Montero continued a regular throwing schedule at the club’s spring training complex in Florida but that he has not been able to go more than two or three sessions without feeling stiff. There remains no timetable for his return. Montero is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (one start) this season for the Mets.

--RHP Bobby Parnell earned his first save in almost 23 months Tuesday, when he recorded the final five outs of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Parnell entered in the eighth with the Mets up 3-0 but the bases loaded and surrendered a sacrifice fly to RF Jose Bautista and an RBI single to 1B Edwin Encarnacion before he struck out LF Chris Colabello. He then retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save since July 30, 2013. He missed the remainder of the 2013 season with a neck injury and pitched just once in 2014 before undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 8. Parnell posted a 12.57 ERA in 15 rehab appearances this year but hasn’t allowed a run in three innings over three appearances since being activated last Thursday.

--RHP Matt Harvey snapped out of a four-start slump Tuesday, when he threw seven shutout innings and earned the win as the Mets edged the Blue Jays, 3-2. Harvey allowed just four hits and walked none while striking out six. He also added an RBI double in the second inning. Harvey entered Tuesday with a 7.20 ERA in his previous four appearances, a stretch in which he’d twice given up a career-high seven runs in an outing. He is now 7-4 this season with a 3.32 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been around this guy for three years. He was focused tonight. He was going to pitch a good game tonight.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on RHP Matt Harvey, who snapped out of a four-start slump Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12 and is expected to return to the Mets when eligible on June 20.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Akeel Morris

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani