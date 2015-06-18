New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Shutout defeats are becoming alarmingly common for the New York Mets.

New York was blanked for the sixth time this season when it fell 8-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The loss also snapped a modest three-game winning streak and put the Mets’ road record at 10-20 for the season. New York is 3-12 in its past 15 road games.

The shutout was the first the Mets experienced on the road this year, but it does not change the need to get things going away from home if they are to maintain their lead in the National League East.

They cannot expect the Washington Nationals to continue to cooperate by losing, as they did Wednesday.

“We’ve got to start playing better on the road,” manager Terry Collins said. “We’ve got to start winning some games.”

The Mets are 26-11 at home after stopping the Blue Jays’ 11-game winning streak with close victories Monday and Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Mets do not return home until June 26. Before then, they have seven more games on the eight-game trip that takes them to Atlanta and Milwaukee for three-game series at each stop after they finish with the Blue Jays on Thursday.

After Tuesday’s game in New York, the Mets did not arrive at their Toronto hotel until about 3:30 a.m. However, the Blue Jays made the same trip.

“They got in late last night, too, it was a long trip for us, but we’ve got to pick it up a little bit,” Collins said. “We hit the ball hard, we had three or four line drives right at guys and came up empty.”

They cannot afford to continue to come up empty on the road.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-4, 4.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 2-6, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will start Thursday when the Mets wrap up a four-game home-and-home series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Colon is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his past four starts, and he did not allow more than six hits in any of the outings. Colon has 16 wins since July 23, 2014, to lead the majors in that span. The 42-year-old is 10-5 with a 4.02 ERA in 25 career starts against Toronto.

--CF Juan Lagares singled in the first inning of the Mets’ 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .364 (12-for-33) during the streak with one home run, five RBIs and no walks.

--RHP Akeel Morris, called up Monday from Class A St. Lucie, allowed three hits, three walks and five runs in two-thirds of an inning when he made his major league debut Wednesday in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 8-0 loss to Toronto. After the game, he was optioned to Double-A Binghamton, and the Mets selected the contract of RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Las Vegas. “It didn’t go the way I drew it up,” Morris said. “You shake it off and get back at it next time.”

--RHP Logan Verrett had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas after the Mets’ 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Verrett made four relief outings earlier this season for the Texas Rangers and was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The Rangers designated him for assignment, and he was returned to the Mets on May 4 and he was assigned to Las Vegas. The Mets lost Verrett to the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft last December after he was 11-5 with a 4.33 in 28 starts at Las Vegas in 2014. A third-round draft pick by the Mets in 2011 out of Baylor, he did not make the Orioles’ 25-man roster and was put on waivers and claimed by Texas. “It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride,” Verrett said. “I’ve been with three teams in the span of five months. That’s just a pretty crazy thing in itself. It was a great experience, and the Rule 5 really helped me out with my career a lot. It got my feet wet in the major leagues and helped me to realize I can succeed at that level. It gave me a little boost of confidence.”

--LHP Jonathon Niese has not won since May 9, a stretch of seven starts that includes five losses. He put in a solid seven innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits, four walks and three runs with six strikeouts but took the loss when the Blue Jays beat the Mets 8-0. “That might be the best lineup against left-handed pitching that there is in the game,” manager Terry Collins said. “To give us seven solid innings and keep us in the game, he pitched absolutely outstanding.”

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) likely will return from the disabled list next Tuesday for the opener of a series against the Brewers at Milwaukee. He is eligible to come off the DL on Saturday. Murphy is in extended spring training at Port St. Lucie, Fla., and likely will play some rehabilitation games for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas before returning to the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That might be the best lineup against left-handed pitching that there is in the game. To give us seven solid innings and keep us in the game, he pitched absolutely outstanding.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, on LHP Jonathon Niese, who took the loss Wednesday as Toronto beat New York 8-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He is expected to play in some minor league rehab games before being activated June 23.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani