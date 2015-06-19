New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Another start, another decision.

No one could call New York Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon indecisive.

When 40-year-old Toronto Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey defeated 42-year-old Colon 7-1 in the battle for the aged Thursday, it was the 26th consecutive start in which Colon pitched to a decision.

He broke the club record of 25 straight decisions set by right-hander Dwight Gooden from June 2, 1993, to June 24, 1994.

Colon, who dropped to 9-5 this season when he allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings Thursday, started his run of decisions last July 23.

He is 16-10 over that span.

Colon’s downfall Thursday was Toronto’s five-run fourth inning. Some poor Mets defense did not help.

Second baseman Dilson Herrera’s error in the second inning led to a Toronto run.

In the fourth inning, shortstop Wilmer Flores had a ball deflect off his glove on a single by Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar.

“If Flo catches the line drive, (Colon) is out of the inning and it’s a 1-0 game,” manager Terry Collins said. “I know it knuckled on him, but we’ve got to make a concerted effort to pick each other up a little better than we have.”

Colon said, “I was feeling great overall, but in the (fourth) inning, I ran into trouble.”

Colon had no problem with the Mets’ play in the field.

“They do a pretty job behind me every time I pitch, so I’ve got no complaint,” he said. “Today was a different day, and the ball was hit hard.”

Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud said, “It was just that one inning that they capitalized on some mistakes. Other than that, he got the outs.”

If nothing else, the result was decisive. You wouldn’t expect anything else from Colon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-4, 2.33 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series with Atlanta at Turner Field. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings Saturday against the Braves at Citi Field but did not factor in the decision as the Mets lost 5-3 in 11 innings. In his past six starts, deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA, and the Mets are 5-1 in those games. He is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta and has 38 strikeouts against six walks.

--CF Juan Lagares doubled in the fifth inning Thursday in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays to increase his hitting streak to nine game. He is batting .351 (13-for-37) in that span with five RBIs. He has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs in June while batting .348 (24-for-69) for the month.

--1B Lucas Duda hit his 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning Thursday during the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays, stopping New York’s scoreless streak at 21 innings. It was his first home run since May 29, a span of 17 games. He had not hit a home run on the road since May 11. That one came against LHP Jon Lester at Wrigley Field.

--RHP Bartolo Colon allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays. It snapped his four-start streak of not allowing more than six hits while pitching at least six innings. He has pitched to a decision in 26 consecutive starts, a franchise record. RHP Dwight Gooden had a decision in 25 starts in a row from June 2, 1993, to June 24, 1994. Colon allowed one walk Thursday, the 15th consecutive start in which he allowed one walk on none.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have the command I’ve seen him have. I’ve seen him be this good and better. Guys were coming back saying it was pretty impressive. When he’s on, he’s tough to hit, and you have no way to prepare for it.” -- Manager Terry Collins, on RHP Bartolo Colon, who was ineffective Thursday in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He is expected to play in some minor league rehab games before being activated June 23.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani