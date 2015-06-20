New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Juan Lagares has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League this month. You wonder how much better the center fielder might have fared if he had been healthy.

The Mets admitted that Lagares has been playing all season with a sore right elbow. Rather than opt for Tommy John surgery, the team and player agreed to use rehab and rest to get through the season.

The bad elbow has limited his effectiveness on defense. Lagares can still get to the ball, as usual, with his speed and intelligence. But when it comes time to throw home, Lagares is a liability. The opposition has been taking advantage by being extra aggressive on the bases, particularly on throws to the plate.

“We just have to be careful he doesn’t get crazy and make an awkward throw or try to overthrow too much,” New York manager Terry Collins said.

The team has said that surgery is not an option for Lagares at this point in the season, especially with the Mets leading the N.L. East.

The injury has not hurt Lagares at the plate. He had hit in nine straight games, going 13-for-37 (.351) with five RBIs before having the streak end with an 0-for-4 effort on Friday.

In June, he is batting .328 (24-for-73) with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs.

For the season, Lagares is hitting .276, second on the team, with three homers, 20 RBIs and a team-leading five stolen bases.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 2-4, 3.76 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 3-0, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76) will be making his first career start against the Braves. The rookie received no decision in his last start against Toronto when he struck out a career-high 11 and allowed only one run in six innings. He is 0-3 on the road with a 6.46 ERA, with the opposition batting .328 against him.

--RHP Jacob deGrom suffered his first loss since May 11 despite throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing two runs. Over his six-game span without a loss, deGrom was 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He only had three strikeouts on Friday, his lowest total since April 24 against the Yankees.

--CF Juan Lagares went 0-for-4 to stop his nine-game hitting streak. He hit .351 (13-for-37) during the streak, which began on June 10.

--C Kevin Plawecki got a start when Travis d‘Arnaud was given the night off. Plawecki went 2-for-2 and boosted his average up to .226.

--3B Ruben Tejada was 2-for-4 on Friday and is batting .318 (22-for-69) over his last 18 games dating back to May 29. Tejada is hitting .372 (19-for-51) as a third baseman, the second-highest mark in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our pitching is very good. We’ve got some very good pitching. We’re not scoring runs. You can’t make too many mistakes because we’re not scoring. Jake (RHP Jacob deGrom) pitched a great game.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets lost to the Braves Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He is expected to play in some minor league rehab games before being activated June 23.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani