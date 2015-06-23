New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- New York Mets manager Terry Collins admitted that dealing with all the injuries is starting to get old.

The Mets lost closer Jeurys Familia with a left groin pull on Friday and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud to a hyperextended left elbow on Saturday. Neither are long-term injuries, both are day-to-day setbacks, but situations that limited the options at Collins disposal. D‘Arnaud has already missed time with a broken finger and wrist injury.

“It wears on you.” Collins said. “I‘m like everybody else. I‘m the one who sits in here before the game and after the game talking about our club and how good we are and how we should play. I truly believe we’ve got a good club, but we’ve got to keep them on the field.”

The biggest loss has been third baseman David Wright, who was diagnosed with spinal stenosis and placed on the disabled list on April 15, just eight games into the season. Second baseman Daniel Murphy strained his left quad on June 5 and should return next week.

All season, the Mets have been without pitchers Zack Wheeler and Josh Edgin, who are out for the season with Tommy John surgery, or reliever Jenrry Mejia, who is serving an 80-game suspension for PED usage.

Among those recalled from the minors who are expected to contribute now are infielder Eric Campbell, outfielder Darrell Ceciliani, left-handed reliever Jack Leathersich and right-handed reliever Logan Verrett.

“We could call up guys from Triple-A all the time or you’ve got young players on the field out there, that’s asking a whole lot from people who perhaps aren’t ready to do the things you’re asking,” Collins said.

“It gets a little frustrating. I‘m like anybody else, tomorrow morning I’ve got to wake up and realize I have to write lineup and know who I’ve got in the bullpen and who I don’t have and go to work. You can’t worry about the guys who are on the side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-35

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-7, 4.21 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 3-7, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jonathon Niese (3-7, 4.21) allowed three runs over seven innings in his last start against the Blue Jays, a game the Mets eventually lost 8-0. He has three straight quality starts, but is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA during that span. Niese is 4-3 with a 4.74 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers, against whom he made his major league debut in 2008.

--RHP Matt Harvey (7-5) was victimized by a lot of deep counts early on Sunday against Atlanta and he wound up throwing 115 pitches. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Harvey has allowed only one run over his last 13 1/3 innings.

--3B Eric Campbell had a double in the eighth inning to stop an 0-for-18 slide that began on June 10. He had an earlier 0-for-28 stretch.

--C Kevin Plawecki started for injured Travis d‘Arnaud and went 0-for-3 and grounded into a double play. Plawecki’s three-game hitting streak ended; he had reached base in seven straight games. Plawecki had been 4-for-4 over his last three games.

--RF Curtis Granderson had a single and two walks on Sunday. He’s 4-for-19 on the current road trip. Granderson’s season average is .240.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Matt pitched a great game. (CF Pedro Ciriaco) hit a great pitch. He got just enough of it to get it into center field.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after RHP Matt Harvey took the hard-luck loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (hyperextended left elbow) was hurt June 20. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Jeurys Familia (left groin tightness) was hurt June 19, and he didn’t pitch June 20-21. He is expected to be available June 23.

--INF Ruben Tejada (left ankle) was hurt June 20, and he did not play June 21. He is expected to return June 23.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He could be activated in late June.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Travis d‘Arnaud

Kevin Plawecki

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani