New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A frustrating season took yet another unfortunate turn for New York Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud, who landed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a hyperextended left elbow.

After missing nearly two months because of a fractured finger, d‘Arnaud was playing his seventh game since returning when he tried to make the tag on Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski on Saturday in Atlanta.

D‘Arnaud sat out the series finale Sunday and traveled with the Mets to Milwaukee, where he underwent an MRI exam Monday afternoon.

“The doctors saw the results of the MRI and wanted to do a physical,” Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said. “He flew back to New York and was checked out today.”

Manager Terry Collins said he wasn’t surprised by the move, having seen d‘Arnaud in the training room after the game Saturday.

The team has been ripped by injuries all season.

“We’re getting numb, I think,” Collins said. “Pretty much numb to the whole situation. Every time we turn around, something happens. Regroup, and doesn’t matter who’s in there, we gotta start getting some production out of guys.”

In all, d‘Arnaud has played in just 19 games this season and is batting .296 with four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Until d‘Arnaud returns, Kevin Plawecki will be the regular catcher, and Johnny Monell, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Las Vegas, will serve as the backup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-36

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-5, 4.81 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-8, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dillon Gee cleared outright waivers Tuesday and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 29-year-old went 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA in eight appearances this season, including seven starts, and was designated for assignment a week ago. He had the option to decline the assignment and become a free agent, but in doing so he would have forfeited the $3.1 million remaining on his 2015 contract. If the Mets don’t add him back to their 40-man roster by the end of the season, he will be able to declare himself a free agent.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a hyperextended left elbow. The injury happened Sunday in Atlanta, and he traveled with the team to Milwaukee, where he underwent an MRI exam Monday afternoon before returning to New York for further examination. It has been a rough year for d‘Arnaud, who missed almost two months of the season because of a fractured finger. He played only seven games upon his return before sustaining his latest injury.

--C Johnny Monell was added to the roster Tuesday. He was summoned over the weekend from Triple-A Las Vegas after C Travis d‘Arnaud sustained an elbow injury. Monell went 1-for-16 with two RBIs in his last stint with the Mets, in May. He pinch-hit Tuesday and grounded out in the ninth inning against Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez.

--3B Daniel Murphy will begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days, assistant GM John Ricco said Tuesday. Murphy has been out since June 5 due to a strained left quadriceps.

--RF Curtis Granderson hit his tenth home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the third inning against Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers. Granderson has hits in each of his past three games. Five of his career home runs have come in 22 career games against the Brewers.

--RHP Jonathon Niese did not get a decision Tuesday but recorded his fourth consecutive quality start by holding the Brewers to two runs on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. He is 0-3 with a 3.46 ERA in four June starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s becoming a common theme. Our starting pitching is keeping us in games, but we can’t mount an attack. It gets a little frustrating for everybody, including the pitchers.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Tuedsay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeurys Familia (left groin tightness) was hurt June 19, and he didn’t pitch June 20-23. He is day-to-day.

--INF Ruben Tejada (left ankle) was hurt June 20, and he didn’t play June 21. He returned to the lineup June 23.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He will begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 22-28, and he could be activated in late June.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani