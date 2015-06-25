New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After the New York Mets dropped six consecutive games to fall back to .500 for the first time since April 12, manager Terry Collins spoke with his players Wednesday before they took on the Milwaukee Brewers in the second of three games at Miller Park.

The message was simple: relax.

“We’re going through a tough time,” Collins told reporters before gathering his players. “Unfortunately, every team does it. We’re disappointed where we’re at. But you know what? It’s where we are, so we’ve got to move on. We’re still in the hunt. We win five or six in a row, and all of a sudden things look a lot different. We can’t get down about it. We’ve got to move forward.”

The meeting didn’t do much to change the Mets’ fortunes. They managed only three hits Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Milwaukee, extending their losing streak to seven games and dropping them a game below .500 for the first time since April 11.

New York has been hurt by injuries this season, forcing younger players into starting roles and leading to several veterans playing out of position at times, but Collins wanted to reassure everyone in his clubhouse that they belong, and most important, that they will be OK in the long run.

“They’re here because they’re good enough to play here,” Collins said. “That’s why they got called up. It’s our job to reinforce that.”

Veteran outfielder Michael Cuddyer also planned to share his thoughts and reinforce the need for a calm, cool and collected approach.

”We’re sitting at .500,“ Cuddyer said pregame. ”We’re not 15 games under. We’re not searching. Our season is still there. It’s six games that we’ve struggled with over the course of 162, and I think as a team we should understand how minute of a stretch that is.

“It’s an important stretch, but it’s a small stretch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-37

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 7-5, 2.34 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 2-1, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon surrendered four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings Wednesday at Milwaukee. He took the loss against the Brewers, extending his streak of consecutive starts with a decision to 27. In seven road starts this season, Colon is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA.

--RF Curtis Granderson hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning against Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson. It was his second home run in as many games and third in the last four. He leads the Mets with 11 home runs this season.

--RHP Jacob deGrom takes the mound Thursday as the Mets try to avoid a three-game sweep at Milwaukee and attempt to snap a season-high, seven-game losing streak. He faced Milwaukee once already this season, holding the Brewers to a run on five hits over six innings in a 14-1 victory May 16. Since then, he is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA over six starts and has struck out eight or more batters in five of those contests.

--INF Daniel Murphy began a rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League and went 1-for-1 with a walk, while playing four innings at third base before the game was called due to rain. Murphy has been out since straining his left quad on June 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made a couple of changes to the lineup today because lefties tend to hit (Milwaukee RHP Jimmy) Nelson, but they didn’t work. Tomorrow, we’ll reassess where we’re at. We’ll have a couple of our guys back in there tomorrow, and we’ll see if we can get some big hits.” -- Manager Terry Collins, after the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeurys Familia (left groin tightness) was hurt June 19, and he didn’t pitch June 20-24. He is day-to-day.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on June 24. He could be activated in late June.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani