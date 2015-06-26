New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Terry Collins was tight-lipped on the matter, but all indications suggest that the New York Mets will summon top prospect Steven Matz and add him to the starting rotation Friday when the team opens a three-game series with the Reds at Citi Field.

When pressed on the matter after his team’s 2-0 victory over the Brewers on Thursday, Collins offered little insight as to whether or not the rumor, first reported Thursday morning by Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com, was true. He also wouldn’t elaborate when asked if Matz would replace a current starter or if the team would go back to a six-man rotation, which Collins tried earlier this season.

“It’s very possible,” Collins said. “Again, we’ll make that announcement tomorrow.”

Matz was New York’s second-round selection in the 2009 draft and has been incredibly successful over four minor league seasons, posting a 24-20 record with a 2.29 ERA in 66 career appearances.

This season, he’s made 14 starts and a relief appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas, and has allowed 22 earned runs while striking out 94 in 90 1/3 innings of work.

Before being recalled Tuesday, Mets catcher Johnny Monell had spent most of his season at Triple-A and was behind the plate for most of Matz’s starts.

“He takes care of his business,” Monell said. “He works really hard. He’s very serious about pitching and he works to get better.”

Of course, for now, it’s all just speculation.

“We’ll talk about the rotation tomorrow,” Collins said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 4-4, 2.98 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Snydergaard, 2-4, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom spun eight shutout innings and struck out seven Thursday in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Milwaukee. Through his first six innings of work, deGrom allowed just one hit and finished with four while not walking a batter. Over his last eight starts, he’s 5-1 with a 0.59 ERA.

--OF Curtis Granderson extended his hitting streak to five games with a three-hit effort in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Milwaukee. Granderson went 5-for-11 with two home runs in the three-game series with the Brewers and is batting .375 (9-for-24) with five runs, four homers and five RBIs in six games against Milwaukee this season.

--SS Wilmer Flores hit an RBI double in the sixth that put the Mets on the board Thursday. Over his last 18 games, Flores has driven in eight runs and he has 18 RBIs in his last 29 contests.

--OF Michael Cuddyer snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a sixth-inning single. Cuddyer’s last hit game June 19 and he’s 5-for-35 in his last 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I approach it like every other start. We got a couple of runs and I just tried to keep it at zero. I just go out there and try to keep us in the ballgame.” -- Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who pitched eight shutout innings and struck out seven Thursday in a 2-0 victory at Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on June 24 and was transferred to high Class A St. Lucie on June 25. He could be activated in late June.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani