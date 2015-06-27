New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Friday afternoon, the New York Mets green-lit the fastest sequel since at least 1984, when “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” was released a mere seven months after “Breakin’” hit theaters. Only time will tell if “Six-Man Rotation 2: Electric Boogaloo” is the most ill-advised sequel of all-time, as well.

General manager Sandy Alderson confirmed Friday, hours before the Mets edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 at Citi Field, that left-hander Steven Matz would be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday and start that afternoon’s series finale against the Reds. With Matz in the majors, Alderson said the Mets will proceed with a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future.

This, even though the Mets’ first attempt at a six-man rotation flopped far worse than any breakdancing movie ever. The Mets began the month with a six-man rotation but shelved it after one turn due to a mediocre performance by the starting pitchers (4.50 ERA in the six games, during which the Mets went 2-4) and public criticism of the unusual tactic.

So why will it succeed this time?

“Well, we don’t have a crystal ball,” manager Terry Collins said. “There’s no indication that it’s going to fail, either.”

Except, well, it already did.

“We just think it’s in the best interests of everybody that we give this a legitimate chance,” Collins said.

Now, as it was then, the proposed six-man rotation is a way for the Mets to try to manage the innings of their promising young starters. Matz, who earned the promotion by going 7-4 with a 2.19 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) at Las Vegas, becomes the latest phenom to join a rotation that is already headed by right-handers Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

But Harvey is in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, deGrom is a Tommy John survivor who is in the midst of his first full major league season and Syndergaard didn’t make his debut for the Mets until May 12. Harvey and deGrom are each on pace to throw 214 innings while Syndergaard is on pace to throw 190 innings between the Mets and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Adding Matz, who threw 90 1/3 innings at Las Vegas, to the mix means the Mets have four pitchers whose workloads need to be watched and five, along with left-hander Jonathon Niese, who have never thrown 200 innings in a season.

“It became apparent that at least in the case of two, maybe three of our starters, we have some serious concerns about the overall volume,” Alderson said. “Common sense tells us that there are certain levels of innings over the course of a season, whether it’s following a Tommy John surgery or just based on what a pitcher has done the prior season. It makes sense for us to have a general awareness of where those innings totals are going.”

Of course, this being the Mets, there is absolutely no guarantee it will last more than one turn (or, to carry the movie analogy even further, one week in the theaters). Alderson said the Mets could skip a pitcher in the rotation to get their five best pitchers throwing every fifth game.

“We have six now,” Alderson said. “Does it mean we’ll have six at the end of the season, either because of performance or potential injury? So for us to say we’re going to do it now doesn’t mean that, OK, it’s etched in concrete, we’re going to do this through the end of the season.”

When it comes to “Six-Man Rotation II: Electric Boogaloo,” not planning too far ahead is probably a good idea.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-2, 3.56 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-5, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Harvey will look to continue his resurgence when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Harvey took a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves 1-0. In his last two starts, Harvey is 1-1 and has allowed just that one earned run and one walk while striking out 13 over 13 2/3 innings, a stretch in which he lowered his overall ERA from 3.62 to 3.18. Harvey is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Reds. He last opposed the Reds on May 22, 2013, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up four runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-4 loss at Citi Field.

--INF Ruben Tejada (left elbow bruise) was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night and was replaced by 3B Eric Campbell in the top of the fifth inning of the Mets’ 2-1 win. Tejada, who started at third base Friday, was in obvious pain after he was plunked by Reds RHP Johnny Cueto but initially remained in the game to run the bases. He was tagged out in a rundown between third and home for the second out of the inning before exiting for Campbell. Manager Terry Collins said Tejada was feeling stiffness in the elbow and could sit out Saturday’s game. Tejada was 0-for-1 Friday and is now batting .254 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 130 at-bats this season.

--LHP Steven Matz is heading to the major leagues. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson confirmed Friday afternoon that the 24-year-old Matz would be promoted Sunday, when he will start the finale of a three-game series against the Reds. With Matz in the majors, the Mets will once again employ a six-man rotation, which they implemented earlier this month before scrapping it after one turn. Matz earned the promotion after going 7-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings over 15 games (14 starts) at Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz was a second-round pick of the Mets in 2009 out of East Setauket High School, located about 50 miles east of Citi Field on Long Island.

--2B Daniel Murphy (strained left quad) went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Class A St. Lucie on Friday night. It was the second rehab game for Murphy, who played eight innings Friday after playing seven innings on Thursday. The Mets believe he could return to the majors in a matter of days. Murphy was injured while running out a ground ball on June 5. He is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games for the Mets this season.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning to the Mets. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that he speaks weekly to Wright, who is undergoing physical therapy in California, but that Wright had not yet begun baseball activities when he spoke to him last on Monday. Wright went on the disabled list April 15 due to a strained right hamstring but began suffering back pain during his recovery and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis on May 23. He is batting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games for the Mets this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re going to need more than that, probably, on a nightly basis. But tonight, with as well as that kid pitched, two sufficed.” - Mets manager Terry Collins after Friday’s 2-1 win over Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ruben Tejada (bruised left elbow) left the June 26 game after he was hit by a pitch. He is day-to-day.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on June 24, then moved his rehab to high Class A St. Lucie on June 25. He could be activated in late June.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break. But on June 26, Alderson said Wright had yet to begin baseball activities.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

LHP Jack Leathersich

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Dilson Herrera

SS Wilmer Flores

3B Eric Campbell

INF Ruben Tejada

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani