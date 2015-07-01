New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets’ version of good health lasted all of six innings.

The Mets welcomed back infielder Daniel Murphy Tuesday, when Murphy had the Mets’ lone extra-base hit in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. But New York might have lost another middle-of-the-order hitter when left fielder Michael Cuddyer exited after the sixth inning due to a sore left knee.

Cuddyer said the knee felt sore early in the game and stiffened up with each passing inning. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday and acknowledged being concerned. The 36-year-old Cuddyer has been on the disabled list 10 times as a big-leaguer but never for a knee-related issue.

“I don’t jump to conclusions ‘til after we see that MRI,” Cuddyer said. “And then we’ll deal with whatever it is.”

If the Mets’ past history is any indication, it won’t be good. The Mets’ lineup, a piecemeal collection to start with, has been decimated by injuries this season. The loss Tuesday marked the 19th time this season New York has scored one run or less, which is tied for the most in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Third baseman David Wright, who helped lure his longtime friend Cuddyer to the Mets as a free agent, hasn’t played since April 14 due to hamstring and back woes. Catcher Travis d‘Arnaud has played like an All-Star but is in the midst of his second stint on the disabled list, this time due to a sprained left elbow.

And Murphy, whom manager Terry Collins called “our best hitter for two years” earlier Tuesday, missed the previous 22 games with a strained left quad.

The Mets hoped Murphy’s return would solidify their porous infield defense -- Murphy, usually the starting second baseman, shifted to third base with former third baseman Ruben Tejada moving to shortstop and former shortstop Wilmer Flores moving to second base -- while finally lengthening the lineup.

“It’s great to have him back, he’s a huge part of our lineup,” Collins said before the game. “He’s been swinging great, which is good news for us. I think you’ll see a different middle of the lineup.”

For six innings, at least.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-38

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-6, 4.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-6, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak, as well as earn his first career win against the Chicago Cubs, when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cubs at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent appearance June 24, when he allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1. He has given up 11 runs (10 earned) over his last 10 1/3 innings, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.41 to a season-high 4.89. Colon is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Cubs on July 3, 2013, when Colon allowed two runs over seven innings in the Oakland Athletics’ 3-1 loss at O.co Coliseum. The Cubs are one of just two teams the 42-year-old Colon has never beaten in his career. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who didn’t exist when Colon’s career began in 1997, are the other.

--INF Daniel Murphy was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Cubs. He was the only Mets player to reach second base against the Cubs, but his fourth-inning double ended up being the last of the Mets’ three hits. Murphy was injured running out a ground ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 4 and hit .467 in four rehab games with Class A St. Lucie. Murphy, who is usually the Mets’ second baseman, started at third base on Tuesday and is expected to play regularly there for as long as injured 3B David Wright is out. Murphy is hitting .282 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 56 games for the Mets this season.

--2B Dilson Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday prior to the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Cubs. Herrera saw regular time at second base in the absence of INF Daniel Murphy, who was activated in a corresponding roster move. But Herrera hit just .195 with two homers and four RBIs in 82 at-bats for the Mets, including .167 with one homer and one RBI in 48 at-bats spread out over 16 games since he came off the disabled list himself on June 11. At Las Vegas this season, Herrera is hitting .367 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 90 at-bats.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday night. Cuddyer is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. He said he felt sore early in the game and that the knee felt considerably tighter as the innings piled up. Cuddyer has been on the disabled list 10 times as a big-leaguer but never for a knee-related issue. He went 0-for-2 on Tuesday and has just two hits in his last 28 at-bats, a stretch in which his overall average has dropped from .264 to .243. Cuddyer has six homers and 28 RBIs in 72 games.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation, PED suspension) moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday night, when he allowed one hit in a scoreless inning. Mejia has now thrown three scoreless innings between Las Vegas and Class A St. Lucie. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that he has been getting positive reports on Mejia and that he is throwing harder than he did last season, when Mejia racked up 28 saves as the Mets’ closer. Mejia, who was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on April 11, is eligible to return to the Mets on July 7 and is expected to fill a set-up role once he’s active.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to get our bats going. And if we don‘t, we’re going to have a tough time. We can keep pitching great, but we’ve got to start putting some offense out there.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after the 1-0 loss to the Cubs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left after six innings on June 30. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on July 1.

--INF Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He batted in an extended spring training league game June 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on June 24, then moved his rehab to high Class A St. Lucie on June 25. He was activated by the Mets on June 30.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There remains no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29. He is eligible to return to the Mets on July 7.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He was scheduled to spend the last week of May undergoing physical therapy in California. He had epidurals administered May 25. GM Sandy Alderson said June 15 he hopes Wright can return around the All-Star break. But on June 26, Alderson said Wright had yet to begin baseball activities.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani