New York Mets - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- At least the New York Mets deviated from the usual script before the game Wednesday, if not during it.

Hours before producing yet another anemic offensive performance in a 2-0, 11-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, the Mets got a rare bit of injury-related good news when left fielder Michael Cuddyer underwent an MRI that revealed no serious damage to his sore left knee.

Cuddyer exited in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Cubs after the soreness, which he felt in his first at-bat, grew more intense as the game went on. Cuddyer said he was concerned Tuesday night, as was manager Terry Collins, who is accustomed to Cuddyer not saying much at all about the aches and pains every player endures.

“I was real concerned when it happened, because he never says ‘boo’ -- I mean, this guy never says a word about anything at all,” Collins said Wednesday afternoon. “(Trainer) Ray Ramirez called me down and (Cuddyer) had trouble bending his knee. I was nervous.”

Cuddyer was unavailable Wednesday but could be an option on Thursday. That provided some relief for Collins, who needs even a struggling Cuddyer -- he has two hits in his last 28 at-bats -- to lengthen a lineup that has been wrecked by injuries this season.

The Mets’ three best offensive players -- third baseman David Wright, catcher Travis d‘Arnaud and second baseman Daniel Murphy -- have combined to miss 151 out of a possible 234 games this season.

“Finally, some good news,” Collins said. “A bright spot instead of, you know, another guy on the 15-day (disabled list).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 2.94 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-5, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his run of brilliant pitching while bolstering his candidacy for the All-Star Game on Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. DeGrom won his most recent start June 25, when he allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. In his last eight starts dating back to May 16, deGrom is 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA and has struck out 63 batters while walking only six over 58 2/3 innings. He entered Wednesday ranked among the National League leaders in ERA (fourth), wins (tied for sixth) and strikeouts (tied for 10th). In two career starts against the Cubs, deGrom is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. DeGrom’s hot streak began immediately after the last time he faced the Cubs on May 11, when he took the loss after allowing four runs over five innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 4-3, at Wrigley Field.

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) got some good news Wednesday, when an MRI revealed no serious damage. Manager Terry Collins said Cuddyer, who left after six innings in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Cubs, was revealed to have some swelling and a mild strain. Cuddyer didn’t play Wednesday but could be available Thursday. He is hitting .243 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 72 games this season.

--3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) may be inching closer to a return. Manager Terry Collins told the New York Post on Wednesday that he spoke to Wright recently and that Wright sounded more optimistic than he has “in a long time.” Collins said the Mets will have a better idea if Wright is close to resuming baseball activities when he meets the club this weekend in Los Angeles, where the Mets begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he suffered a right hamstring strain. While recovering from that injury he began feeling back pain that was eventually diagnosed as spinal stenosis on May 23. He is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

--RHP Bartolo Colon pitched his best game in more than a year Wednesday night but still saw his streak of starts with a decision end at 27 when the Mets fell to the Cubs, 2-0, in 11 innings. Colon threw seven shutout innings, during which he allowed just three hits and an intentional walk while striking out eight. He retired 14 in a row between the third and seventh innings. It was the first time Colon has not allowed a run in a start since May 28, 2014, when he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Colon’s streak of consecutive decisions, which began July 23, 2014, was the longest in Mets history and the longest in baseball since Colon recorded a decision in 30 straight starts for the Angels from June 6, 2004 through May 7, 2005. Colon is 9-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not getting a lot of opportunities, so we need to execute when we do.” -- Mets manager Terry Collins, after the shutout loss to the Cubs Wednesday in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Mets - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the June 30 game. He underwent an MRI July 1 that showed no serious damage. He missed the July 1 game and is day-to-day.

--3B David Wright (sore right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15. He received a cortisone shot in mid-April. He resumed baseball activities the week of May 4-10, and he was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment as soon as the weekend of May 9-10. However, the club announced May 8 that Wright was experiencing lower back pain. An MRI revealed no structural damage. He resumed baseball activities May 18. He began taking batting practice May 22. He experienced a recurrence of his back pain a few days later and the Mets announced May 23 that he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He had epidurals administered May 25. Manager Terry Collins said July 1 that Wright sounded good during a recent phone conversation and that Wright hoped to begin resuming baseball activities the week of July 6.

--C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There was no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. An MRI exam revealed only inflammation, and Mejia got a cortisone shot April 7. He was placed on the restricted list April 11 after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a steroid. Mejia began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets on June 23. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29.

--RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 29. He threw on flat ground May 26, his third time doing so. He was shut down from throwing briefly in early June and was still experiencing shoulder stiffness as of mid-June.

--RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12.

--RHP Buddy Carlyle (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 12.

--LHP Jerry Blevins (fractured left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13.

--OF Cesar Puello (stress fracture in back) went on the 15-day disabled list April 3, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--LHP Josh Edgin (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 6. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Bartolo Colon

RHP Jacob deGrom

RHP Matt Harvey

LHP Jonathon Niese

RHP Noah Syndergaard

LHP Steven Matz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jeurys Familia (closer)

LHP Alex Torres

RHP Carlos Torres

LHP Sean Gilmartin

RHP Hansel Robles

RHP Bobby Parnell

RHP Logan Verrett

CATCHERS:

Kevin Plawecki

Johnny Monell

INFIELDERS:

1B Lucas Duda

2B Wilmer Flores

SS Ruben Tejada

3B Daniel Murphy

INF Eric Campbell

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Curtis Granderson

CF Juan Lagares

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF/INF John Mayberry Jr.

OF Darrell Ceciliani